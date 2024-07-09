Grand Prix de Paris: Tamfana to be supplemented

Only nine were left in the Group One at Monday’s first confirmation stage, four of which are trained by Aidan O’Brien. On seeing that, the connections have decided to take the plunge at a cost of €15,000 with Tamfana, who has finished a close third in the Prix de Diane over an extended 10 furlongs and been beaten a length into fourth in the 1000 Guineas so far this season.

“We are going to supplement Tamfana and we are very hopeful that she will improve for the step up in trip,” said Menuisier. "If she does, I don’t think she needs to improve that much to be competitive. It looks an open and winnable Group One. The filly is really well so we’ll be hoping for the best possible outcome on Sunday, she was staying on at the finish at Chantilly. Oisin (Murphy) is definitely going to ride her, he knows her, he came in to ride her this morning and he was delighted with her.”

Menuisier has had several near-misses this season in Group One races, Sunway was beaten less than a length in the Irish Derby, Tamfana herself has gone close in two Classics and War Chimes finished third in the Oaks.

“It has been great to see them running so well, but obviously it has been frustrating as well,” he said. “It would be nice to get a Group One win before the summer.”