Grand Prix de Paris report: Feed The Flame swoops to win Longchamp Group 1

The three-year-old son of Kingman was last seen finishing fourth behind big Arc de Triomphe hope Ace Impact in the 10-furlong Prix du Jockey Club, but appeared to relish the extra couple of furlongs on offer as he swept from last to first in the home straight.

Jockey Cristian Demuro was content to sit right at the back of the eight-runner field as locally-trained pair Winter Pudding and Silawi cut out the early running from Aidan O'Brien's pair Adelaide River (Ryan Moore) and Peking Opera (Tom Marquand).

Market leader Soul Sister, the Oaks heroine representing John and Thady Gosden under Kieran Shoemark due to Frankie Dettori's suspension, settled on the inside rail off the pace back in sixth but she had every chance to back up her Epsom triumph having been switched out for a run towards the centre of the course with two furlongs to travel.

It was at that point that Adelaide River was sent to the front by Moore, followed by Soul Sister, but Feed The Flame was just beginning to hit top gear and came over the top of the pair of them inside the last furlong to win a shade snugly and put his own name into the ring for the Arc over the same course and distance in early-October.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut his long-range odds to 14/1 from 25/1, a market currently topped by Ace Impact and August Rodin at 5/1 and 6/1 respectively.