Grand Prix de Paris preview and Timeform ratings

Tony McFadden previews the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris (19:52) which is set to take place at Longchamp on Friday evening.

There were mixed fortunes for the cross-Channel raiders last weekend as 2022 Irish Derby winner Westover fended off his rivals in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud but a team headed by this year's 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean were brushed aside by the home contingent in the Prix Jean Prat. There's another classic-winning offspring of Frankel leading the challenge for the British and Irish in the Grand Prix de Paris on Friday as Oaks winner Soul Sister has been supplemented to take on the boys for the first time. It looks like a chance worth taking as Soul Sister - the only filly in the line-up - holds outstanding claims here based on the form she showed when winning the Oaks six weeks ago and she is at least 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while she also retains the 'p' to highlight that she remains open to further improvement. Soul Sister, a winner of her only start last season, failed to beat a rival home on her reappearance in the Fred Darling but, upped in trip and on better ground, she proved a completely different proposition in the Musidora, quickening four lengths clear to showcase her Oaks claims. She was up against a strong rival in the Oaks as Savethelastdance had created a big impression when winning the Cheshire Oaks by 22 lengths. However, Soul Sister travelled better than the odds-on favourite and, after making headway out wide turning for home, she was produced to lead over a furlong out and readily asserted, scoring by a length and three-quarters. Given the clear edge she holds on ratings and the upward curve she is tracking it is surprising that Soul Sister - who will be ridden by Kieran Shoemark with Frankie Dettori serving a suspension - is available at a shade of odds-against.

Savethelastdance's Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Adelaide River could finish only mid-division in the Derby but he showed improved form when getting much closer to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby, going down by just a length and a half in second. That was a smart effort by Adelaide River, and one which identifies him as Soul Sister's closest rival on ratings, but it should be noted that he was seen to good effect in the Irish Derby as he was able to cut out a modest gallop. The biggest danger to Soul Sister could be the other runner in the line-up with the 'p' still attached to their rating: Feed The Flame. Feed The Flame came up short after being supplemented for the French Derby last month, though he still ran well to finish fourth without being able to land a blow from the rear. He had created a big impression when winning his previous two starts, including when getting the better of the reopposing First Minister with plenty in hand at this venue, and the step up to a mile and a half for the first time could bring about some improvement from this lightly-raced colt. First Minister - the only representative for Andre Fabre who has won this race a record 13 times but not since 2014 - paid a compliment to Feed The Flame when winning the Prix Hocquart last time. First Minister clearly improved to land the Prix Hocquart, but Feed The Flame had been such an authoritative winner when they met (he barely had to come off the bridle) that the percentage call is that he will uphold the form.

Rubis Vendome arrives here on the back of a success in the Group 3 Prix du Lys at Chantilly last time, when he got the better of the reopposing Silawi, but that was a rather muddling contest and both will need to show improved form to figure here. Winter Pudding had beaten Rubis Vendome when landing the listed Prix de l'Arve on his penultimate start, but he was eased off and beaten a long way when last home in the French Derby. Also in the eight-runner field is Aidan O'Brien's second string Peking Opera. He ran about as well as could have been expected when fourth in the Irish Derby a couple of weeks ago, though he never threatened to make a telling impact and needs to take a big step forward here if Soul Sister is in the same sort of form she was in at Epsom. Selection: Soul Sister Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings: 134p Soul Sister

126 Adelaide River

123p Feed The Flame

119 First Minister

115 Peking Opera

114 Winter Pudding~

113 Rubis Vendome

112 Silawi