Weights rise – jockeys weren’t consulted enough

There has been a fierce reaction from the weighing room to the introduction of a 2lb increase in the minimum weight, with the 3lb Covid-19 allowance set to be dispensed with and I’m firmly in agreement with my peers.

I can understand the desire for a more permanent solution, but I’m not sure why the 3lb allowance we had couldn’t be the more permanent solution. Certainly, we feel like we haven’t been consulted enough on the subject before the plans were revealed.

It’s going to affect myself hugely, especially in the handicaps. My minimum weight has been 10 stone seven pounds, but that’s going to have to rise by 3lb now.

A lot of jockeys that are my size, my weight, are going to struggle. We’re going to have a lot of jockeys struggling to shift the weight and that means a lot more sweating in the bath the day before and the morning of the race.

Without the saunas it’s going to be really tough. I’m going to be more dehydrated. Fine, take away the saunas, but don’t take the 3lb allowance off us, as well. It’s too much pressure and I feel this decision has been made without the right amount of consultation with the jockeys.

It's not only about me, this affects plenty of my fellow jockeys, too, and I’m not just thinking about the current crop, I’m thinking about the future. Jockeys are getting bigger, some of the young brigade really struggle with their weight, and that’s a trend that isn’t going to go in the other direction.

For me, the communication needs to be better between all factions and more discussions need to take place on this subject before it’s implemented.

Rehab begins after positive assessment

I went to see my specialist on Wednesday evening and it was good, he gave me good positive news that the fracture has healed, he’s very happy with that.

It’s all knitted together, it hasn’t moved and he’s given me the go ahead to start my rehab. I can’t wait to get going and start next week at Oaksey House with two days in the hydropool, starting a bit of walking.

I’ve still got no timescale at the moment, I’m taking it day-by-day, week-by-week, making sure the bone continues to strengthen up.

I can’t push it too quickly. I’ve just got to be careful the next few weeks as I begin my rehab, making sure it stays solid and doesn’t move. I’m already off the crutches, well, down to one crutch, so although it’s gentle progress, it’s progress.