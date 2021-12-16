Daryl Jacob looks ahead to Messire Des Obeaux's Ascot return on Saturday as he discusses his big-race rides and looks back on his latest week in the saddle.

MESSIRE DES OBEAUX runs in the Howden Graduation Chase at Ascot on Saturday and I’m really looking forward to him on what is his seasonal reappearance. His homework has been really good and it’s great to get him back on the track as I pulled him up at Wetherby on his last run back in March as I thought he’d gone wrong. He’s recovered well from that, though, and he goes really well fresh, so that fact combined with his homework makes me think he has a big chance on Saturday. We know how good he is – he beat Protektorat well over fences just three starts ago – and it’s just so nice to get him back on track in what admittedly looks a hot race.

CARIBEAN BOY – 3.00

Talking of hot races - CARIBEAN BOY has cheekpieces on for the first time in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase where he takes on the likes of Cloth Cap, Grand Sancy and Belami Des Pictons. I think the headgear will help him, as he likes his own sort of space, he doesn’t like being crowded, so I’m going to have to ride him accordingly. Hopefully the cheekpieces will help him to go forward. He is a lovely jumper and I am still convinced there is a big pot in this horse some day. Whether it will be Saturday I don’t know, but I think stepping up in trip to the best part of three miles will suit him. The new trip should help him as it will just slow the pace down a fraction, he was flat out around Cheltenham last time. Three miles on good to soft ground should be ideal.

Reflections on Cheltenham’s December meeting

Fusil Raffles ran well in the big Cheltenham handicap chase

FUSIL RAFFLES ran well in fourth in the Racing Post Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last Saturday. He missed one fence halfway down the back straight which put him on the back foot, but he ran very well and wasn’t beaten far. He backed up his form in a handicap which was encouraging for the future. They went very quick and the first two, both Cheltenham specialists, were very good on the day so hats off to them. It was one of the fastest handicaps I’ve ridden in all year, it was relentless end-to-end stuff and a thrill to ride in. Fusil was fine with it, but he’s just on that sort of in-limbo mark. He needs to be 8lb or so higher to have a chance in the graded races and the same sort of rating the other way to be well handicapped, so we’ll see which way he goes as the season progresses. He’s a good horse and I’m sure he’ll continue to pay his way over fences.

SCEAU ROYAL was tired in the Unibet International Hurdle. He put it all in at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth and that must’ve taken more out of him than we realised. I could tell he was struggling fairly early on and when our winning chance went I just looked after him. He’ll have a little break I would think now. INDEFATIGABLE ran a super race for me in the Close Brothers Mares’ Handicap Hurdle where she almost defied top weight, just going down by a neck to Martello Sky. I was delighted to see her get back to her Wetherby form – she clearly wasn’t herself at Newbury for whatever reason – and she was real brave and gave it everything. All credit to Paul Webber and his team for getting her back in the groove so quickly, she’s clearly as tough as old boots, and I think she was beaten by a good mare.

Torigni tops Leicester double It was nice for TORIGNI to get a win on the board in the CDS Colleague Appreciation Handicap Chase at Leicester on the back of falling at the second fence at Kelso earlier in the month. I was gutted when he fell so early at Kelso and I’m so glad he righted those wrongs with a good display on Wednesday.

