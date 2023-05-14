Michael Scudamore will move his operation and most of his horses to Russell’s base in Scotland, with Scudamore’s brother, recently-retired jockey Tom, taking over Michael’s Herefordshire base, which will become a satellite and pre-training yard for the jumps operation.

Russell’s assistant and partner, eight-times champion jockey Peter Scudamore, is relishing the prospect of expanding the family-run operation.

“I find it quite awe-inspiring what we are doing,” said Scudamore, father of Tom and Michael.

“Lucinda put it so well that the key to it all is in our attention to the horses and in particular with the time spent seeing them at home and sourcing them at the sales. I feel we need to continue to concentrate on what we are good at and we kind of get dragged away from it sometimes.

“We’ll have Michael and Thomas, and the people already within the yard, like Blair Campbell, who is an ex-jockey, Cameron Wadge and Jamie Duff who are our assistants, who have been quite brilliant.

“But they need to continue their roles.

“So we have thought about it and Michael will join us in Scotland. We’ll use Arlary and Kilduff as the main yards, while adding the facility of a satellite yard at Eccleswall Court near Ross-on-Wye, as a pre-training yard.

“Michael can go racing and do a lot of the travelling, and I find the advantage of racing in the north is that the ground is softer in the early season and we can get our horses out and running. Then we can take some things down south after that. That’s what we intend to do.

“Therefore Thomas can look after the satellite. It needs upgrading. The gallops and stuff are very good, but some of the boxes need upgrading and we need some investment into the yard. We will get that sorted out.

“I’m pleased for the boys. I’m not getting any younger and they will have to buck themselves up. We have to sort out the licence now and that is what we are pushing forward to do. We hope to have that in place by June.”