Grand National tips: Ruby Walsh Aintree fancies

Capodanno tops Ruby Walsh's shortlist for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Willie Mullins' charge is stepping up in trip having finished fourth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last time. The pundit was talking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Aintree Punters’ Panel’, alongside host Tom Nugent and another former top jockey in Mick Fitzgerald. When asked for his one-two-three for Saturday's showpiece Walsh replied: "I think Capodanno, Delta Work and I’m going to go with Desertmore House. Listening to Ronnie Bartlett maybe on about Stattler and Galvin on soft ground, I think there’s a chance Desertmore House could get in so I’m going to stick him in as well, the Kerry National winner."

