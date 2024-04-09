Grand National tips: Ruby Walsh Aintree fancies

Capodanno tops Ruby Walsh's shortlist for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Willie Mullins' charge is stepping up in trip having finished fourth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last time.
The pundit was talking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Aintree Punters’ Panel’, alongside host Tom Nugent and another former top jockey in Mick Fitzgerald.
When asked for his one-two-three for Saturday's showpiece Walsh replied: "I think Capodanno, Delta Work and I’m going to go with Desertmore House. Listening to Ronnie Bartlett maybe on about Stattler and Galvin on soft ground, I think there’s a chance Desertmore House could get in so I’m going to stick him in as well, the Kerry National winner."
Fitzgerald said: "Meetingofthewaters, you watch that race at Cheltenham and see how strongly he finished, he’s definitely a player, the ground won’t be a problem and he’s definitely the one and I’ve already backed him.
"Corach Rambler is definitely a player, obvious concerns as to how much of a mark the Gold Cup has left, but if you watch him win last year, he pulled up half way up the run in and he should have won on the bridle really.
"I think of the others Noble Yeats even with plenty of weight, I just think he’s going to be coming through them. I think it will turn into a slog this year and I think he’ll plug his way through and finish in the places.
"Of the others in there you’re looking at Panda Boy – he was second in that Leopardstown race. I think he’s definitely a player too, trained by a good man in Martin Brassil who knows how to get one ready for the big day. I think they’re definitely my four."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.