2021 Randox Grand National: Dan Barber’s Timeform report

The unsatisfactory - even unnecessary - absence of dual winner Tiger Roll had seemingly robbed this year's Grand National of its biggest story, his absence one indicator of a possible dip in quality this year as well.

But, in a season in which their success had already rewritten the record books at the other major spring Festival in Britain, Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore delivered yet again, this time on the sport's biggest stage, providing the former with a first National to go alongside his unprecedented big-race treble at Cheltenham and the latter with the rightly-lauded achievement of becoming the first female rider to land the prize.

Minella Times - one of an octet of eight-year-olds in the line-up - led home a one-two for the trainer in a scene that mirrored the Gold Cup the previous month, the Irish domination of the major British jumps scene somehow tightening its stranglehold yet further as only three home-trained runners even managed to complete and, of those, only former National favourite Blaklion worked his way into the top 11.

As has become the norm, even under spring-like conditions and with Jett ensuring a strong pace, the fences didn't get in the way half as much as used to be the case, with only eight either falling or unseating, the sole loss of life - as in the most recent edition in 2019 - occurring after a fence rather than in the jumping of it. The disadvantage of a wide route under these sort of conditions is the other tactical angle worth recording.

Minella Times put the icing on the cake of an unparalleled season of big-race success for his trainer/jockey, adding a Grand National to their Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double at Cheltenham the previous month, bang there in a couple of the major staying handicaps on the overtly-stronger Irish scene during the winter since his winning return and making light of a BHA mark of 146 on his first appearance in Britain, making it seem all very routine under another faultless Blackmore ride.

Crucially settled towards the inner in touch, he took extremely well to the fences, travelled fluently and only briefly looked in much danger on getting to the front two out, seeing things out well on his first crack at a marathon distance.

He offered further proof that, these days, prior course experience is bordering on a red herring as a key to solving the race, those making their first start over these fences a successful one far outweighing those winners who were returning for another crack in recent times.