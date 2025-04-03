Grand National runners: I Am Maxiumus tops full field of 34 runners at Aintree

I Am Maxiumus, Stumptown and Iroko top 34 declarations for one of the most open-looking Randox Grand Nationals in years.
Last year’s winner I Am Maximus has 6 lb more on his back 12 months on but was one of the most authoritative winners in years when storming seven and a half lengths clear of Delta Work last season.
He is joined in Saturday's race - which is due off at 4pm and sees bookmakers currently betting 8/1 the field - by stablemates Minella Cocooner, Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Appreciate It and Meetingofthewaters.
Paul Townend rides I Am Maximus, Brian Hayes is on Grangeclare West, Danny Mullins partners Meetingofthewaters, Sean O'Keefe rides Appreciate It, Minella Cocooner has Johnny Burke on top, while Patrick Mullins completes the Closutton jockey bookings aboard Nick Rockett.
Like I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters, Iroko also races in the JP McManus silks and is well-fancied for Saturday’s race after a good effort in defeat behind Grey Dawning at Kelso last time out.
Cheltenham cross-country hero Stumptown leads a strong team for Gavin Cromwell, with Vanillier – who was third in 2023 – and Perceval Legallois (who is yet another runner for McManus) also set to line up.
A strong Irish challenge also includes the King George VI Chase winner Hewick and Intense Raffles, who was runner-up to Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse when last seen.
Kandoo Kid (Paul Nicholls) and Hyland (Nicky Henderson) join Beauport (Nigel Twiston-Davies) as the best of the rest of the British team, which doesn't include the popular Mr Vango who didn’t make the cut.
The Gordon Elliott-trained Duffle Coat is the final runner in the field with Shakem Up'Arry, Roi Mage, Favori De Champdou and Fantastic Lady nominated as the four reserves. The deadline for non-runners to be replaced by these horses is at 1pm on Friday.
Randox Grand National runners and riders
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes
5 Hewick (IRE) bl 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Gavin Sheehan
6 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
7 Appreciate It (IRE) ts 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
8 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland Jonathan Burke
9 Conflated (IRE) p 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
10 Stumptown (IRE) bl 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
11 Hitman (FR) ts, p 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell
12 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
13 Bravemansgame (FR) ts 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley
14 Chantry House (IRE) bl 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson James Bowen
15 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) ts, p 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton
16 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh
17 Kandoo Kid (FR) ts 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
18 Iroko (FR) ts 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
19 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland J. J. Slevin
20 Senior Chief p 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
21 Idas Boy (IRE) ts, p 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips Harry Bannister
22 Fil Dor (FR) ts, p 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
23 Broadway Boy (IRE) p 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy
24 Coko Beach (FR) p 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
25 Stay Away Fay (IRE) ts 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Paul O'Brien
26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Danny Mullins
27 Monbeg Genius (IRE) ts, p 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill Nick Scholfield
28 Vanillier (FR) bl,ts 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan
29 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) ts 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings
30 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
31 Celebre d'Allen (FR) p 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Micheal Nolan
32 Three Card Brag (IRE) p 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland Sean Bowen
33 Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan
34 Duffle Coat (IRE) p 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland
Reserves
R35 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) ts 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Ben Jones
R36 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland M. M. McDonagh
R37 Favori de Champdou (FR) p 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
R38 Fantastic Lady (FR) p 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Eliminated
Yeah Man (IRE), Mr Vango (IRE), Macdermott (FR), Mister Coffey (FR), Chemical Energy (IRE), Desertmore House (IRE), Malina Girl (IRE), Richmond Lake (IRE), Stuzzikini (IRE), King Turgeon (FR), Surrey Quest (IRE), Cruz Control (FR), Apple Away (IRE), Busselton (FR), Spanish Harlem (FR), Famous Bridge (IRE), Escaria Ten (FR), Where It All Began (IRE), Pats Fancy (IRE)
