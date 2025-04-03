Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
I Am Maximus winning the 2024 Grand National
I Am Maximus winning the 2024 Grand National

Grand National runners: I Am Maxiumus tops full field of 34 runners at Aintree

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 03, 2025 · 1h ago

I Am Maxiumus, Stumptown and Iroko top 34 declarations for one of the most open-looking Randox Grand Nationals in years.

Last year’s winner I Am Maximus has 6 lb more on his back 12 months on but was one of the most authoritative winners in years when storming seven and a half lengths clear of Delta Work last season.

He is joined in Saturday's race - which is due off at 4pm and sees bookmakers currently betting 8/1 the field - by stablemates Minella Cocooner, Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Appreciate It and Meetingofthewaters.

Delete
Click here to read Dave Ord's horse-by-horse guide

Paul Townend rides I Am Maximus, Brian Hayes is on Grangeclare West, Danny Mullins partners Meetingofthewaters, Sean O'Keefe rides Appreciate It, Minella Cocooner has Johnny Burke on top, while Patrick Mullins completes the Closutton jockey bookings aboard Nick Rockett.

Like I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters, Iroko also races in the JP McManus silks and is well-fancied for Saturday’s race after a good effort in defeat behind Grey Dawning at Kelso last time out.

Cheltenham cross-country hero Stumptown leads a strong team for Gavin Cromwell, with Vanillier – who was third in 2023 – and Perceval Legallois (who is yet another runner for McManus) also set to line up.

WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!

The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.

Watch the closest Grand National finish ever!

A strong Irish challenge also includes the King George VI Chase winner Hewick and Intense Raffles, who was runner-up to Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse when last seen.

Kandoo Kid (Paul Nicholls) and Hyland (Nicky Henderson) join Beauport (Nigel Twiston-Davies) as the best of the rest of the British team, which doesn't include the popular Mr Vango who didn’t make the cut.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Duffle Coat is the final runner in the field with Shakem Up'Arry, Roi Mage, Favori De Champdou and Fantastic Lady nominated as the four reserves. The deadline for non-runners to be replaced by these horses is at 1pm on Friday.

Randox Grand National runners and riders

1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend

2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch

3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins

4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes

5 Hewick (IRE) bl 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Gavin Sheehan

6 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore

7 Appreciate It (IRE) ts 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe

8 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland Jonathan Burke

9 Conflated (IRE) p 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

10 Stumptown (IRE) bl 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue

11 Hitman (FR) ts, p 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell

12 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies

13 Bravemansgame (FR) ts 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley

14 Chantry House (IRE) bl 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson James Bowen

15 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) ts, p 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton

16 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh

17 Kandoo Kid (FR) ts 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

18 Iroko (FR) ts 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

19 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland J. J. Slevin

20 Senior Chief p 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe

21 Idas Boy (IRE) ts, p 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips Harry Bannister

22 Fil Dor (FR) ts, p 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing

23 Broadway Boy (IRE) p 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy

24 Coko Beach (FR) p 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

25 Stay Away Fay (IRE) ts 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Paul O'Brien

26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Danny Mullins

27 Monbeg Genius (IRE) ts, p 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill Nick Scholfield

28 Vanillier (FR) bl,ts 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan

29 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) ts 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings

30 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

31 Celebre d'Allen (FR) p 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Micheal Nolan

32 Three Card Brag (IRE) p 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland Sean Bowen

33 Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan

34 Duffle Coat (IRE) p 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland

Reserves

R35 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) ts 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Ben Jones

R36 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland M. M. McDonagh

R37 Favori de Champdou (FR) p 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

R38 Fantastic Lady (FR) p 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson

Eliminated

Yeah Man (IRE), Mr Vango (IRE), Macdermott (FR), Mister Coffey (FR), Chemical Energy (IRE), Desertmore House (IRE), Malina Girl (IRE), Richmond Lake (IRE), Stuzzikini (IRE), King Turgeon (FR), Surrey Quest (IRE), Cruz Control (FR), Apple Away (IRE), Busselton (FR), Spanish Harlem (FR), Famous Bridge (IRE), Escaria Ten (FR), Where It All Began (IRE), Pats Fancy (IRE)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING