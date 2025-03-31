Grand National runners and riders: Six taken out on Monday

Ben Pauling, who trains both Twig and Shakem Up'Arry, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast : "Twig will definitely run, I didn't necessarily think that Harry would be and it would be a conversation with his wonderful owner [Harry Redknapp] about whether he wants to roll the dice or whether we go for the three-mile handicap on the same day.

There is one more horse set to be confirmed as the random ballot is required to determine which of the three horses officially rated 145 will be granted a coveted spot in Saturday's field. The trio in question are Duffle Coat, Shakem Up'Arry and Roi Mage , each of whom would carry 10st 4lb, the other two taking the reverse spots.

"They're both in very good order, Twig went and schooled this morning over the Aintree fence at Cheltenham with [Topham entry] Bad. Harry obviously jumped around there last year so I was very happy to school him, but it's really exciting to see that Twig might get a run because it would be a huge day for the Morgans [owners] as a family, and Beau [Morgan, jockey] and Luca [Morgan, former jockey]. They're big supporters and it'll be brilliant for them.

"We inherited Twig into the ranks and as a four-year-old he was very week, he was forever sick and ill and you couldn't ever get a clear run with him. To be honest we didn't think he was all that, and they [former owners] decided they didn't want to continue with him and could I find him a home. The Morgans were recipients of that very kind gesture of the Strangmans and, well, the rest is history.

"He was Beau's first ride in a point-to-point and I think he went and won six point-to-points, most of his hunter chases and life has gone on from there. So he's been a rags-to-riches story, the Morgans feels incredibly lucky to have him and the Strangmans I know are thrilled to see him do well because they bred him and it's been a long road."

Those horses just below the 'cut' and highly unlikely to take part are Favori De Champdou, Fantastic Lady, Yeah Man and the Midlands National hero Mr Vango.

The weights are still topped by 2024 National winner I Am Maximus, who is one of six remaining entries for Willie Mullins along with Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Appreciate It, Minella Cocooner and Meetingofthewaters.

Sky Bet, who are offering Non Runner No Bet and six places (instead of four) on the race, make Stumptown their 7/1 favourite, ahead of Iroko and Intense Raffles at 15/2 and former King George winner Hewick who is 8/1.