Grand National runners and riders: Six taken out on Monday

Six horses were taken out of the Randox Grand National at Monday's confirmation stage, meaning there was good news for some connections that were hoping for a run near the bottom of the weights.
The sextet missing from the confirmations for the Aintree marathon were L'Homme Presse, Capodanno, Velvet Elvis, Minella Drama, Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave.
On the other hand, those now guaranteed a run inside the top 34 include Hyland, Celebre D'Allen, Three Card Brag and Twig.
There is one more horse set to be confirmed as the random ballot is required to determine which of the three horses officially rated 145 will be granted a coveted spot in Saturday's field. The trio in question are Duffle Coat, Shakem Up'Arry and Roi Mage, each of whom would carry 10st 4lb, the other two taking the reverse spots.
Ben Pauling, who trains both Twig and Shakem Up'Arry, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Twig will definitely run, I didn't necessarily think that Harry would be and it would be a conversation with his wonderful owner [Harry Redknapp] about whether he wants to roll the dice or whether we go for the three-mile handicap on the same day.
WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!
The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.
"They're both in very good order, Twig went and schooled this morning over the Aintree fence at Cheltenham with [Topham entry] Bad. Harry obviously jumped around there last year so I was very happy to school him, but it's really exciting to see that Twig might get a run because it would be a huge day for the Morgans [owners] as a family, and Beau [Morgan, jockey] and Luca [Morgan, former jockey]. They're big supporters and it'll be brilliant for them.
"We inherited Twig into the ranks and as a four-year-old he was very week, he was forever sick and ill and you couldn't ever get a clear run with him. To be honest we didn't think he was all that, and they [former owners] decided they didn't want to continue with him and could I find him a home. The Morgans were recipients of that very kind gesture of the Strangmans and, well, the rest is history.
"He was Beau's first ride in a point-to-point and I think he went and won six point-to-points, most of his hunter chases and life has gone on from there. So he's been a rags-to-riches story, the Morgans feels incredibly lucky to have him and the Strangmans I know are thrilled to see him do well because they bred him and it's been a long road."
Those horses just below the 'cut' and highly unlikely to take part are Favori De Champdou, Fantastic Lady, Yeah Man and the Midlands National hero Mr Vango.
The weights are still topped by 2024 National winner I Am Maximus, who is one of six remaining entries for Willie Mullins along with Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Appreciate It, Minella Cocooner and Meetingofthewaters.
Sky Bet, who are offering Non Runner No Bet and six places (instead of four) on the race, make Stumptown their 7/1 favourite, ahead of Iroko and Intense Raffles at 15/2 and former King George winner Hewick who is 8/1.
2025 Grand National runners and riders
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y
4.00pm, Saturday 5th April
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P.Mullins Ireland
4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
5 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
6 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
7 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
8 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland
9 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
10 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
11 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell
12 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies
13 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley
14 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
15 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton
16 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland
17 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
18 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
19 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland
20 Senior Chief 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland
21 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips
22 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
23 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies
24 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
25 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Johnny Burke
26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
27 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
28 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland
29 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings
30 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson
31 Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
32 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland
33 Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling
34 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland
35 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
36 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
37 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
38 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
39 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell Ireland
40 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock
41 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins Ireland
42 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
43 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
44 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil Ireland
45 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Ireland
46 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain
47 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott Ireland
48 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe
49 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes
50 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey
51 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
52 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
53 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
54 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
55 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley
56 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland
57 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
57 confirmations
29 Irish-trained
Maximum field size 34, plus four reserves
Current Going at Aintree
Mildmay & Hurdle Courses: Good, Good to Soft in places
Grand National Course: Good to Soft
There has been 17.5mm of rain in March. It is a dry, sunny forecast through to racing with
daytime temperatures of 16-18 degrees until Friday and 15 degrees on Saturday.
Watering commenced the week beginning 17th March and is in progress to maintain/improve conditions.
More from Sporting Life
- Grand National runners
- Grand National free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.