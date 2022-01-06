Winner of the 2018 Ryanair Chase when was owned by Gigginstown House Stud, the Henry de Bromhead-trained 11-year-old was purchased by the micro-share syndicate RacehorseClub after unseating in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in March.

Sent off at 100-1 in the National, he managed to beat all bar stablemate Minella Times and the aim was to return to Aintree in April.

He had run three times this season, once over hurdles and more recently over the cross-country course in November and December, shaping well the first time in fifth when giving all but two stone to those in front of him. But he picked up an injury in December when ninth.

“Balko Des Flos suffered an injury at Cheltenham a few weeks ago which will sadly rule him out for the remainder of the jumps season,” RacehorseClub ambassador Freddy Tylicki said on www.racehorseclub.com.

“It doesn’t look like a career-threatening injury, but it’s enough that he needs some time on the sidelines. He’ll get the best care available and hopefully we’ll see him back on track in the autumn.”

