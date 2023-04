Check out the reaction from the beaten jockeys to the Randox Grand National.

Sean Flanagan - Vanillier (second): “It was really nice. I probably found myself too far back, but he’s a really strong stayer and he stayed on all the way to the line.” Paul Townend - Gaillard Du Mesnil (third): "I had a cracking ride." Sean Bowen - Noble Yeats (fourth): “He was just chasing the race the whole way. He carried a lot of weight but what a trier to get into the position he has from being off the bridle a long way out. He has run his heart out with that much weight. If we were 19lbs lower again we would be winning!” Aidan Coleman - The Big Dog (5th) "Delighted with him, he ran really well. He jumped good, enjoying himself. Just probably a big weight he had showed from the back of the last. But he ran well, and had great fun."

Philip Enright - Born By The Sea (sixth) "Jumped brilliant and travelled great. He ran a cracker." Felix de Giles - Roi Mage (seventh) "The horse has run an absolute blinder. He was show jumping them a little bit, he was jumping them nearly too well and by the time he got to the elbow he just paid the price a little bit. But I had a brilliant spin off him, he's 11 years old and he's run one of the best races of his life. Very happy." Nico De Boinville - Mister Coffey (eighth): "I had a great spin and the horse can be very proud of what he achieved there. He just got tired at the Elbow. I’m delighted for his owners and for everyone at home." Shane Fitzgerald - A Wave Of The Sea (ninth): “Nearly got brought down at the second and never travelled after, pulled up.” Harry Skelton - Le Milos (tenth) "He ran really, really well. He travelled really strongly. Just probably didn't see out the trip, but he ran a creditable race." Sam Twiston-Davies - Our Power (11th) "Had a great ride, he jumped really well and got in a good rhythm. Sadly, he didn’t quite get home, but it was still a great spin." Hugh Nugent - Fortescue (13th) "Happy with him, the blinkers woke him up a bit and he had a positive start. Going out on the last circuit he probably hit a bit of a flat spot, but he still ran well."