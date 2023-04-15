Aidan Coleman - The Big Dog (5th) "Delighted with him, he ran really well. He jumped good, enjoying himself. Just probably a big weight he had showed from the back of the last. But he ran well, and had great fun."

Sean Bowen - Noble Yeats (fourth) : “He was just chasing the race the whole way. He carried a lot of weight but what a trier to get into the position he has from being off the bridle a long way out. He has run his heart out with that much weight. If we were 19lbs lower again we would be winning!”

Sean Flanagan - Vanillier (second) : “It was really nice. I probably found myself too far back, but he’s a really strong stayer and he stayed on all the way to the line.”

Hugh Nugent - Fortescue (13th) "Happy with him, the blinkers woke him up a bit and he had a positive start. Going out on the last circuit he probably hit a bit of a flat spot, but he still ran well."

Sam Twiston-Davies - Our Power (11th) "Had a great ride, he jumped really well and got in a good rhythm. Sadly, he didn’t quite get home, but it was still a great spin."

Harry Skelton - Le Milos (tenth) "He ran really, really well. He travelled really strongly. Just probably didn't see out the trip, but he ran a creditable race."

Shane Fitzgerald - A Wave Of The Sea (ninth) : “Nearly got brought down at the second and never travelled after, pulled up.”

Nico De Boinville - Mister Coffey (eighth) : "I had a great spin and the horse can be very proud of what he achieved there. He just got tired at the Elbow. I’m delighted for his owners and for everyone at home."

Felix de Giles - Roi Mage (seventh) "The horse has run an absolute blinder. He was show jumping them a little bit, he was jumping them nearly too well and by the time he got to the elbow he just paid the price a little bit. But I had a brilliant spin off him, he's 11 years old and he's run one of the best races of his life. Very happy."

Michael O’Sullivan - Carefully Selected (14th) “He ran a great race and I got a great spin off him. He just got a bit tired. He jumped brilliant and travelled brilliant. I was delighted with him.”

Theo Gillard - Minella Trump (15th): "It was my first time in the National and I had a great spin. He jumped class and travelled great but just didn’t stay."

Ben Jones - Francky Du Berlais (16th): "That was one of the greatest thrills of my life. It was my first ride in the race and he got me round. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. It was just like doing a bit of hunting back at home."

Rachael Blackmore - Ain’t That A Shame (17th) "Ran really well, just didn't stay."

Jonjo O’Neill Jr - Fury Road (Fell) “I fell at the second so my race was over pretty quickly and there is not much else to say. He would have had a nice chance if he stayed up but you have to jump the fences.”

Harry Cobden - Coko Beach (Pulled Up) “He is a lovely horse the ground was probably not quite soft enough for him. He missed one when I thought I was going to fall off but apart from that I had a lovely spin.”

Peter Carberry - Gabbys Cross (UR) “I had a great spin around. I just got it wrong at the Chair. I was having a great spin but unfortunately I came off after that. He was jumping great and taking to the fences but we just had a mishap there.”

JJ Slevin, Longhouse Poet (UR): “He just put down and I fell off.”

Brendan Powell, The Big Breakaway (Fell): “Not much to tell you really, I fell at the second.”

Sean O’Keefe, Lifetime Ambition (UR): “He was really enjoying himself, he was just very unlucky. All ok.”

Alan Johns, Eva’s Oskar (UR): “He jumped really well and got into a lovely rhythm, just got hampered by an almost-faller and I just came out the saddle. It’s a shame but we’re super happy with the horse. He was in a lovely rhythm and we might have to come back next year. The horse is A one.”

Jack Tudor Dunboyne (PU) "Flat out early, just never got into it."

Danny Mullins - Capodanno (PU) "He ran a good race. I still thought he'd be in the mix jumping away from the Canal Turn. Just got a bit tired late on, but good run."

Davy Russell - Galvin (UR 1st): "I fell off him. I broke the number one rule and got blinded at the first. We just galloped through it, but he got up and seemed to gallop away."

Mark Walsh - Any Second Now (PU): "We nearly got brought down at the second and we were never travelling after that. He was going nowhere, so I pulled him up."

Darragh O’Keefe - Velvet Elvis (PU): "We had a grand position early but then kind of emptied out of it and so I pulled him up.”

Adam Wedge - Back On The Lash (PU): "He just got tired at the Canal Turn so I pulled him up."