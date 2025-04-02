Grand National preview: Alex Hammond best bets

Our columnist looks ahead to the Randox Grand National and is expectng a home win at Aintree.

Another strong Irish challenge for the Grand National - who's your pick from their raiding party? Well, there are plenty to choose from with the usual strong in quality and quantity raiding party from Ireland. If Hewick were to win though that would continue the fairytale his connections have experienced with this little fighter. His recent spin/win over hurdles should have put him spot on for this. Gavin Cromwell will be going into the race with a pep in his step with Stumptown, Percival Legallois and Vanillier. The Gold Cup-winning trainer is having his most successful season in Britain on the prize money scale (thanks to the win of Inothewayurthinkin) and in Ireland both numerically and financially. Don’t ask me which of his trio is the best though!

Iroko is the shortest-priced British runner - is he the best chance among the home contenders? Well, I hope not as I’ve been banging the Kandoo Kid drum for some time. Not that I don’t wish Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero the best of luck with Iroko, who has been laid out for this, but I hope Kandoo Kid can beat him. The Paul Nicholls-trained grey jumped round these fences a year ago when third in the Topham and I was really impressed with him when winning the 3m 2f Coral Gold Cup. There are questions to be answered on the stamina front, but his pedigree suggests that it is in there, with the granddam a full sister to a horse that stayed four miles. Who knows until you go into that unchartered territory but it’s not an everyday trip and until you try you don’t know. He’s 20/1 with Sky Bet who are paying six places.

Who do you like as a lively outsider? Nick Rockett is on my shortlist. He’s one of the Willie Mullins runners and at 25/1 isn’t a whopping outsider but his name keeps cropping up. He doesn’t look blazingly well handicapped off a mark of 163, but he beat Irish National winner Intense Raffles in the Bobbyjo Chase on his last start and that looks strong form given the chat around that horse. That race is a notable trial and has been a successful stepping stone to the National in the past including with I Am Maximus last year. Nick Rockett isn’t the biggest horse by all accounts but that didn’t stop Tiger Roll. Intense Raffles is also a strong contender and at the age of seven is still on the up. At a bigger price let’s see if this course revitalises Bravemansgame. James Reveley is an interesting jockey booking as this is a horse that appears to have fallen out of love with racing so he may suit a complete change. He has tumbled down the handicap as a result and hunting round here may help him. He’s a 50/1 shot for a reason but he may remember he’s a classy horse with an engine if the mood takes him.

