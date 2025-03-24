Grand National news: Nick Scholfield looking forward to riding Monbeg Genius under light weight

The Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained chaser lost his form last spring, having finished third in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury earlier in the campaign, but appears to have rediscovered his mojo this time around.

The nine-year-old built on a promising fourth in the fog at Chepstow over Christmas when winning by five lengths at Uttoxeter early last month, a success which saw his official rating rise 5lb and effectively secure his place in the line-up at Aintree on Saturday week.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily, Scholfield said: "He’s had three good runs this year. He had a lot of weight in the Welsh Grand National and still ran a creditable race.

“People probably didn’t see a lot of it in the fog but he just missed one [fence] early on, he jumped it a bit big, and he did well to get fourth from where he was.

“He carried top weight in very attritional ground at Uttoxeter the last day and galloped right through the line well. He feels to me like he will certainly stay [the National distance], I think he’ll appreciate having 10 stone six on his back too as he’s been carrying 12 stone all season. That’ll certainly help.

“He’s got some classy form. He has some issues last year but Jonjo has done well to get him back to where he was and you’ve got to be on that mark to get in the race now – it’s all about fine margins but it looks like it’s just about come right.”