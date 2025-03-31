Grand National latest: Keith Donoghue backs blinkers plan for Stumptown

The eight-year-old has worn – and won in – blinkers in the past but sported first-time cheekpieces when bringing up his fourth straight success in cross-country races in last month’s Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham.

Donoghue can hardly wait to be reunited with Gavin Cromwell’s charge, who heads the antepost betting at a general 8/1 following Monday’s confirmation stage for the weekend highlight.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “He actually had them [blinkers] on before when he won in Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, they definitely helped him.

"It’s not that he’s not genuine, he’s just a very laidback horse and that’s why we went with the cheekpieces the last day, just in a finish he always only seems to do enough and when you can only hit them seven times you need a little bit of help.

“So I think the cheekpieces made a difference the last day, but in the National you probably have to travel that bit better early in the race, so we’re just going to put the blinkers on and they’ll hopefully help him travel early.

“I’m not overly concerned [about him being too laidback] as he jumps so well and he likes jumping the cross-country fences so I’m hoping that he’ll take to the National-style fences and be really quick with them. If you’re jumping quick then that should be keeping me in the race.

“He is [an enjoyable ride] but some days he can make you work for it as well and other days he can travel no problem so he is a little bit in-and-out but he is a very good horse to ride."