Grand National latest: Keith Donoghue backs blinkers plan for Stumptown

Big-race jockey Keith Donoghue is keen to get back aboard Stumptown who will wear blinkers in Saturday’s Randox Grand National.
The eight-year-old has worn – and won in – blinkers in the past but sported first-time cheekpieces when bringing up his fourth straight success in cross-country races in last month’s Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham.
Donoghue can hardly wait to be reunited with Gavin Cromwell’s charge, who heads the antepost betting at a general 8/1 following Monday’s confirmation stage for the weekend highlight.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “He actually had them [blinkers] on before when he won in Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, they definitely helped him.
"It’s not that he’s not genuine, he’s just a very laidback horse and that’s why we went with the cheekpieces the last day, just in a finish he always only seems to do enough and when you can only hit them seven times you need a little bit of help.
“So I think the cheekpieces made a difference the last day, but in the National you probably have to travel that bit better early in the race, so we’re just going to put the blinkers on and they’ll hopefully help him travel early.
“I’m not overly concerned [about him being too laidback] as he jumps so well and he likes jumping the cross-country fences so I’m hoping that he’ll take to the National-style fences and be really quick with them. If you’re jumping quick then that should be keeping me in the race.
“He is [an enjoyable ride] but some days he can make you work for it as well and other days he can travel no problem so he is a little bit in-and-out but he is a very good horse to ride."
Donoghue built up a famous link with two-time Grand National hero Tiger Roll in the past, winning the Glenfarclas Chase on three occasions aboard the diminutive chaser, but he admits Stumptown is very different from a physical point of view.
He said: "I think the two of them would have the same jumping style, that’s about all they’d have in common.
"At the cross-country courses they just get very low to the hedges and are very quick at it. Otherwise, they’re completely different, he [Stumptown] is a big horse with a big stride on him. The thing they do have in common is that they’re both very good stayers. I’m sure it’ll [stamina] get tested on Saturday.”
And could Stumptown's biggest dangers be posed by his own stablemates this weekend?
“I think the race could really suit Perceval Legallois," Donoghue said. "He’ll have the gears to travel, he’s a very good jumper and he’s won a Paddy Power. I think he’s a big danger, obviously there’s Vanillier as well. He was second in it two years ago and the blinkers have definitely revived him as well. He’ll get his ground too.
"We know there are other dangers too but Gavin definitely has three serious chances.”
More from Sporting Life
- Grand National runners
- Grand National free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.