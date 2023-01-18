Jockey Stan Sheppard admits he has only just come down to Earth following his victory in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday aboard Iwilldoit, who he hopes will now provide him with a first ever ride in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The Ledbury-based rider celebrated his most valuable victory of the season on Saturday in the Premier Handicap when steering the 12/1 chance to glory on his first outing since the pair teamed up to secure the 2021 Welsh Grand National 383 days ago. Despite having a lengthy absence to overcome, the gelded son of Flying Legend made light work of testing conditions in the three miles and five furlong feature prize when prevailing by two and three-quarter lengths to maintain his unbeaten record under Sheppard. Iwilldoit will now run in either the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on February 11 or the Betfair Ascot Chase on February 18 in order to qualify for the Aintree showpiece, which requires all horses to have run in at least six races over fences by February 19. While neither Sheppard, nor Iwiildoit, has any previous experience over the famous Grand National fences, the 25-year-old rider is confident that the Diamond Racing-owned gelding would acquit himself well in the race should he make an appearance in it.

Sheppard said: “It felt great winning on Saturday and I definitely noticed the bigger crowd this time compared to when hardly anyone was there for the Welsh Grand National which was held behind closed doors due to Covid. “I’d say I’ve just about come back down to earth now. I went to the gym on Monday and that put me back in my place. I believe Aintree is now the plan and that there are two races in mind, the Denman Chase over three miles at Newbury and the Ascot Chase over two miles five. "He literally only needs to get around in either race as he has to have six runs over fences to qualify for the Grand National. Somebody I play cricket with said your horse is like fifth favourite for the National which is quite exciting and pretty mega. "I’ve never ridden over the Grand National fences and it is the one thing on my list that I want to do. I definitely think he would be fine over those fences. It was only his fifth run over fences on Saturday and he jumped better than he probably did both times I rode him at Chepstow. “I also don’t think he needs particularly heavy ground. As long as it is not quick in the Grand National, he will be fine.”

