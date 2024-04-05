Grand National: Key numbers ahead of 2024 edition of Aintree marathon

1 – Rachael Blackmore is the only woman to ride the winner of the race as she guided Minella Times to victory in 2021.

2 – There were just two finishers in the 1928 renewal as Tipperary Tim beat the remounted Billy Barton by a distance as the duo were the only two to cross the line from the 42 starters. Remounting was banned in all races by the British Horseracing Authority in 2009.

3 – Three greys have come out on top in the race. The Lamb won in 1968 and 1971 before Nicolaus Silver landed the 1961 National. The most recent grey to come out on top was the Paul Nicholls-trained Neptune Collonges in the hands of Daryl Jacob in 2012.

4 – Only three trainers have won the race four times. Ginger McCain won the race with Red Rum three times and also trained Amberleigh House to glory to enable him to join Fred Rimell and George Dockeray.

5 – Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880) and Lutteur III (1909) are the youngest winners of the race as five-year-olds. In 2012 the minimum age of entrants was raised to seven.

8 – Jonjo O’Neill trained Don’t Push It to win in 2010 but in eight races as a jockey he never completed the course.