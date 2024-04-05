Grand National: Key numbers ahead of 2024 edition of Aintree marathon

Ahead of 176th running of the Grand National, we pick out some of the key numbers associated with the world’s most famous steeplechase.
1 – Rachael Blackmore is the only woman to ride the winner of the race as she guided Minella Times to victory in 2021.
2 – There were just two finishers in the 1928 renewal as Tipperary Tim beat the remounted Billy Barton by a distance as the duo were the only two to cross the line from the 42 starters. Remounting was banned in all races by the British Horseracing Authority in 2009.
3 – Three greys have come out on top in the race. The Lamb won in 1968 and 1971 before Nicolaus Silver landed the 1961 National. The most recent grey to come out on top was the Paul Nicholls-trained Neptune Collonges in the hands of Daryl Jacob in 2012.
4 – Only three trainers have won the race four times. Ginger McCain won the race with Red Rum three times and also trained Amberleigh House to glory to enable him to join Fred Rimell and George Dockeray.
5 – Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880) and Lutteur III (1909) are the youngest winners of the race as five-year-olds. In 2012 the minimum age of entrants was raised to seven.
8 – Jonjo O’Neill trained Don’t Push It to win in 2010 but in eight races as a jockey he never completed the course.
10 – The least amount of runners ever to take to the start line was 10 in the 1883 edition of the race.
13 – The number of mares to win the race. Charity (1841), Miss Mowbray (1852), Anatis (1860), Jealousy (1861), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864), Casse Tete (1872), Empress (1880), Zoedone (1883), Frigate (1889), Shannon Lass (1902), Sheila’s Cottage (1948) and Nickel Coin (1951).
15 – It took Sir Anthony McCoy 15 attempts to win the race as he finally came home in front on Don’t Push It in 2010, while the oldest winner of the race of Peter Simple who won in 1853 at the age of 15.
17 – Bruce Hobbs is the youngest jockey to have won the race when he guided home Battleship in 1938 at the age of 17.
21 – Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson had 21 rides in the race without winning.
23 – The most horses to cross the finishing line was 23 in the 1984 National from 40 starters with Hello Dandy winning.
30 – There are 30 fences in the Grand National.
34 – Golden Miller is the only horse to complete the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National double in the same season when he won both in 1934.
48 – Dick Saunders is the oldest winner of the race when at the age of 48, he rode Grittar to victory in 1982.
66 – The most runners ever in the race was 66 in the 1929 race. The field size has now been limited to 34.
100 – The longest price winner of the National is 100/1 and five horses have landed the race at those odds – Mon Mome (2009), Foinavon (1967), Caughoo (1947), Gregalach (1929) and Tipperary Tim (1928).
