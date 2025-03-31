Grand National field takes shape as six runners removed at confirmation stage

The sextet missing from the confirmations for the Aintree marathon were L'Homme Presse, Capodanno, Velvet Elvis, Minella Drama, Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave.

Those now guaranteed a run inside the top 34 include Hyland, Celebre D'Allen, Three Card Brag and Twig, with one more horse set to be confirmed as the random ballot is required to determine which of the three horses officially rated 145 will be granted a coveted spot in Saturday's field.

The trio in question are Duffle Coat, Shakem Up'Arry and Roi Mage, each of whom would carry 10st 4lb, the other two taking the reverse spots.

Those just below the 'cut' and highly unlikely to take part are Favori De Champdou, Fantastic Lady, Yeah Man and the Midlands National hero Mr Vango.

The weights are still topped by 2024 National winner I Am Maximus, who is one of six remaining entries for Willie Mullins along with Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Appreciate It, Minella Cocooner and Meetingofthewaters.

Sky Bet, who are offering Non Runner No Bet and six places (instead of four) on the race, make Stumptown their 7/1 favourite, ahead of Iroko and Intense Raffles at 15/2 and former King George winner Hewick who is 8/1.