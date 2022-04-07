Aintree Hurdle

Former Champion Hurdle winner Epatante comes out much the best on Aintree Hurdle trends, ticking all bar one of the five boxes, whereas all six of her rivals match only a couple of criteria at most. Most importantly, Epatante has an adjusted rating of 177 – the last ten winners all had adjusted ratings of 170 or more – and, also like all the most recent winners, she comes here after running at Cheltenham. The latter trend is something she shares with rivals Zanahiyr and Glory And Fortune, and in finishing runner-up to Honeysuckle in the latest Champion Hurdle she had that pair behind her in third and fifth respectively at Cheltenham.

The one box Epatante doesn’t tick is that for being a winner at two and a half miles – she has never raced at much beyond two – but as the table shows that’s the least important condition for an Aintree Hurdle winner to meet, with only seven of the last ten winners having won over the trip before.