Corach Rambler wins the Randox Grand National
Corach Rambler wins the Randox Grand National

Grand National Festival race times and schedule

By Sporting Life
16:05 · WED March 20, 2024

Check out our guide to the races and race times for the 2024 Grand National Festival at Aintree.

When is the Grand National?

The 2024 Randox Grand National is due to take place at 4pm at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday April 13.

What is the full Aintree schedule?

Thursday April 11 - Opening Day:

  • 1.45pm - The Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 2.20pm - The Boodles Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 2.55pm - The Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 3.30pm - The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 4.05pm - The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase
  • 4.40pm - The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3
  • 5.15pm - The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2)

Friday April 12 - Ladies' Day:

  • 1.45pm - The Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 2.20pm - The William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3
  • 2.55pm - The TrustATrader Top Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 3.30pm - The My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1)
  • 4.05pm - The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Chase (Grade 3)
  • 4.40pm - The Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 5.15pm - The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) (Conditional & Amateur Jockeys)

Saturday April 13 - Randox Grand National Day:

  • 1:20pm - The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3
  • 1.55pm - The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 2.30pm - The William Hill Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3
  • 3.05pm - The JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 4.00pm - THE RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL STEEPLE CHASE (Grade 3) 
  • 5:00pm - The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1
  • 5.35pm - The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

