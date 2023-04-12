"He would be a fantastic National ride."

Patrick Mullins takes on Constitution Hill with Sharjah on day one of the Grand National Festival and he gives his thoughts on some of the Closutton team heading to Aintree.
He rides one in the mares' bumper on Thursday too before getting his leg back over Burrows Saint in Friday's Topham Handicap Chase, a horse he briefly thought might bring him Grand National glory a couple of seasons ago.
"Burrows Saint is a good ride to get in the Topham, I rode him when fourth in the big one when Minella Times won it in 2021. He gave me a great spin, myself and Rachael more or less went around upsides, his stamina just evaporated in the last half-mile," the rider said.
"But he jumped very well and he travelled very well. He's a funny one as he probably doesn't fully stay four and a quarter miles, whether he's a two mile and five horse I'm not quite sure either. When you watch the National back, he wasn't quite so bold or electric as something like Livelovelaugh that I won this race on a few years back. He's a bit more careful and economical, so he's going to have to get into a nice position.
"He's got plenty of weight but he's about the same age as Livelovelaugh was and I'm looking forward to getting back on him on Friday."
On the Grand National on Saturday, Mullins said: "Easter weekend was incredible, Fairyhouse isn't necessarily a meeting we normally shoot the lights out at, but this year they seemed to be banging the back of the net all the way.
"Paul's (Townend) ride on I Am Maximus was out of the top drawer, he's been doing it all year as I thought his ride on Carefully Selected in the Thyestes was superb, then Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup before I Am Maximus on Easter Monday.
"Going onto Aintree we're also looking to double our tally in the National as Hedgehunter is out only previous winner. I imagine Paul will ride Gaillard Du Mesnil but that's not confirmed yet, he looks the obvious chase having won at Cheltenham. He stays and travels and jumps, as well as that bit of class.
"The only thing you'd wonder is whether he has anything else up his sleeve from a handicapping perspective.
"Carefully Selected would be a lovely ride if I end up being declared on him. He won the Thyestes this year. He's 10 now but he's lightly-raced having been a classy bumper horse in his youth. He was beaten in the Bobbyjo but I wouldn't mind that as he had a hard race in the Thyestes and maybe just came back a bit quick. But we wanted to get the mileage into his legs before the National. I rode him in his bumpers and in the old four-miler at Cheltenham when a bit too keen, he's older now and a bit more relaxed.
"He would be a fantastic National ride."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org