"He would be a fantastic National ride."

Patrick Mullins takes on Constitution Hill with Sharjah on day one of the Grand National Festival and he gives his thoughts on some of the Closutton team heading to Aintree.

He rides one in the mares' bumper on Thursday too before getting his leg back over Burrows Saint in Friday's Topham Handicap Chase, a horse he briefly thought might bring him Grand National glory a couple of seasons ago. "Burrows Saint is a good ride to get in the Topham, I rode him when fourth in the big one when Minella Times won it in 2021. He gave me a great spin, myself and Rachael more or less went around upsides, his stamina just evaporated in the last half-mile," the rider said. "But he jumped very well and he travelled very well. He's a funny one as he probably doesn't fully stay four and a quarter miles, whether he's a two mile and five horse I'm not quite sure either. When you watch the National back, he wasn't quite so bold or electric as something like Livelovelaugh that I won this race on a few years back. He's a bit more careful and economical, so he's going to have to get into a nice position. "He's got plenty of weight but he's about the same age as Livelovelaugh was and I'm looking forward to getting back on him on Friday."