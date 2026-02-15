Grand National Festival: Melling Chase at Aintree likely goal for Edwardstone

The 12-year-old currently holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase at the Festival, however the Barbury Castle Stables handler admits he will not be taking up that engagement on March 12.

Instead he will be aimed at the two and a half-mile Grade One contest at the Merseyside venue, which King claimed in 2008 and 2009 with Voy Por Ustedes.

Having opened his account for the campaign in last month’s Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park, the Kayf Tara gelding finished fourth in his return to Grade One company in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

King said: “He has run great, but he didn’t quite get home as he chased the pace.

“I’m proud of him again as he jumped super and it was a proper horse race. It was nice to see a ten, eleven and twelve year old fighting it out.

"I would imagine I would freshen him up and possibly look at Aintree, or Sandown (for the Celebration Chase), or both.

“I don’t think there is any point in going to Cheltenham with him. I think good ground over two and a half miles around Aintree would suit him."

