Iroko - handed entry at Ascot
Grand National favourite Iroko has Ascot entry

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 15, 2025 · 4h ago

Randox Grand National favourite Iroko could take his next steps on the road back to Aintree in Saturday’s Howden Graduation Chase at Aintree.

Fourth in the April showpiece last season, the seven-year-old returned to action at Haydock last month and shaped well when chasing home King George-bound winner The Jukebox Man.

If he does line-up at the weekend he could face a strong challenge from Ireland, with Gordon Elliott entering both Dee Capo and Firefox while Willie Mullins may run James du Berlais.

Paul Nicholls will choose between Blueking d’Oroux and Knappers Hill. Jeriko du Reponet, declared to run at Wincanton on Tuesday, is Nicky Henderson’s sole entry with Butch, Deep Cave and Issam competing the possible field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING