Grand National favourite Iroko has Ascot entry

Randox Grand National favourite Iroko could take his next steps on the road back to Aintree in Saturday’s Howden Graduation Chase at Aintree.
Fourth in the April showpiece last season, the seven-year-old returned to action at Haydock last month and shaped well when chasing home King George-bound winner The Jukebox Man.
If he does line-up at the weekend he could face a strong challenge from Ireland, with Gordon Elliott entering both Dee Capo and Firefox while Willie Mullins may run James du Berlais.
Paul Nicholls will choose between Blueking d’Oroux and Knappers Hill. Jeriko du Reponet, declared to run at Wincanton on Tuesday, is Nicky Henderson’s sole entry with Butch, Deep Cave and Issam competing the possible field.
