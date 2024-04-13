Grand National betting reaction: Bookmakers edge annual battle

I Am Maximus might have been a popular 7/1 winner but in behind Delta Work (28/1), Minella Indo (28/1), Galvin (40/1), Kitty's Light (12/1) and Ain't That A Shame (40/1) filling the frame meant the layers made money on the race.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Corach Rambler first fence exit saved us over £5 million and despite the winner being backed early doors and going off joint favourite, he became a better result as the day went on with a good spread of cash and the bookmakers have enjoyed a decent result.”

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners agreed adding: "Despite the fact it was a Willie Mullins and Paul Townend victory, the result was a fair one. There was a number of horses who were particularly popular with ourselves, including Mr Incredible, Noble Yeats and Coko Beach.

"With all these finishing outside the first six, it meant despite the favourite winning for the second consecutive year, we have come out of the race relatively unscathed."