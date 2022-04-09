Runner-up Any Second Now was sent-off favourite but was no match for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet selection with Minella Times, last year's winner, another potential significant loser, falling on the second circuit.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was a very favourable result for the firm.

"We had a sizable liability on Minella Times and had seen plenty of each-way support for the likes of Good Boy Bobby, Dingo Dollar and in particular Snow Leopardess who were all unplaced.”

It was a similar story for Paddy Power, spokesman Paul Binfield saying: "Noble Yeats was a good result for the books as he wasn’t a horse that backers latched on to.

"Plenty of punters will be collecting from the placed horses with Any Second Now, Delta Work, Fiddlerontheroof and Longhouse Poet all attracting plenty of support, but we are certainly not complaining.”