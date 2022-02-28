Any Second Now had not run over fences since shaping well in third in last year's Grand National, with connections presumably keen to look after his handicap mark ahead of another tilt at the £1m race. However, following the recent unveiling of the weights, Any Second Now was sent back over fences in the Bobbyjo Chase and he arguably proved better than ever, edging up his Timeform rating by 3 lb with a nose defeat of the lightly-raced Escaria Ten, to whom he was conceding 8 lb.

Coko Beach and Burrows Saint, who were both readily left behind in the straight, helped ensure the race provided a good test and the winning time compared well to the following novice over the same course and distance, even after taking into account the ability of the competitors.

Any Second Now will compete off a BHA mark of 159 at Aintree and he looks well handicapped based on what he showed at Fairyhouse, while his performance in last year's Grand National also offers plenty of encouragement. Speaking following the release of the weights two weeks ago, Timeform's chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “Any Second Now shaped like very much the best horse at the weights in last year’s race and could be considered an unlucky loser given he lost his place completely around halfway when badly hampered by a faller.

“He did remarkably well to get back into contention after that, particularly as it was a race where those trying to come from the off the pace seemed at a disadvantage."