Only four horses contested the latest edition of the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday but it produced a thrilling finish between Any Second Now and Escaria Ten, and it looks like a key piece of form with the Grand National in mind.
Any Second Now had not run over fences since shaping well in third in last year's Grand National, with connections presumably keen to look after his handicap mark ahead of another tilt at the £1m race. However, following the recent unveiling of the weights, Any Second Now was sent back over fences in the Bobbyjo Chase and he arguably proved better than ever, edging up his Timeform rating by 3 lb with a nose defeat of the lightly-raced Escaria Ten, to whom he was conceding 8 lb.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Coko Beach and Burrows Saint, who were both readily left behind in the straight, helped ensure the race provided a good test and the winning time compared well to the following novice over the same course and distance, even after taking into account the ability of the competitors.
Any Second Now will compete off a BHA mark of 159 at Aintree and he looks well handicapped based on what he showed at Fairyhouse, while his performance in last year's Grand National also offers plenty of encouragement. Speaking following the release of the weights two weeks ago, Timeform's chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “Any Second Now shaped like very much the best horse at the weights in last year’s race and could be considered an unlucky loser given he lost his place completely around halfway when badly hampered by a faller.
“He did remarkably well to get back into contention after that, particularly as it was a race where those trying to come from the off the pace seemed at a disadvantage."
Any Second Now has regained his position at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Grand National, overtaking Two For Gold whose Ascot Chase effort had briefly seen him top the charts.
It's also worth being positive about Escaria Ten, who will be 1 lb worse off with Any Second Now at Aintree but is still relatively lightly raced over fences and looked a thorough stayer when third in the National Hunt Chase last season. He is now behind only Any Second Now in the Grand National ratings.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.