Selections from our team of experts

Grand National 2022 Tips: Sporting Life and Timeform best Aintree bets

By Sporting Life
15:09 · FRI April 08, 2022

Check out our pundits' predictions for the 1-2-3-4-5 in the Randox Grand National - with a lot of love going the way of Longhouse Poet.

Andrew Asquith

1 Longhouse Poet

2 Any Second Now

3 Death Duty

4 Kildisart

5 Escaria Ten

Dan Barber

1 Eclair Surf

2 Any Second Now

3 Deise Aba

4 Fiddlerontheroof

5 Escaria Ten

2022 Grand National Best Bets

Oli Bell

1 Longhouse Poet

2 Delta Work

3 Minella Times

4 Escaria Ten

5 Lostintranslation

Matt Brocklebank

1 Noble Yeats

2 Delta Work

3 Dingo Dollar

4 Fortescue

5 Fiddlerontheroof

Ed Chamberlin

1 Longhouse Poet

2 Fiddlerontheroof

3 Enjoy D'Allen

4 Fortescue

5 Blaklion

Graham Cunningham

1 Longhouse Poet

2 Escaria Ten

3 Fortescue

4 Eclair Surf

5 Enjoy D'Allen

Ben Linfoot

1 Discorama

2 Delta Work

3 Fiddlerontheroof

4 Minella Times

5 Fortescue

Tony McFadden

1 Longhouse Poet

2 Run Wild Fred

3 Escaria Ten

4 Any Second Now

5 Freewheelin Dylan

Billy Nash

1 Delta Work

2 Longhouse Poet

3 Any Second Now

4 Enjoy D'Allen

5 Discorama

David Ord

1 Escaria Ten

2 Longhouse Poet

3 Death Duty

4 Eclair Surf

5 Fiddlerontheroof

Michael Shinners

1 Any Second Now

2 Enjoy D'Allen

3 Burrows Saint

4 Discorama

5 Coko Beach

Phil Turner

1 Any Second Now

2 Longhouse Poet

3 Delta Work

4 Death Duty

5 Fiddlerontheroof

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

