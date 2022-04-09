Check out our pundits' predictions for the 1-2-3-4-5 in the Randox Grand National - with a lot of love going the way of Longhouse Poet.
1 Longhouse Poet
2 Any Second Now
3 Death Duty
4 Kildisart
5 Escaria Ten
1 Eclair Surf
2 Any Second Now
3 Deise Aba
4 Fiddlerontheroof
5 Escaria Ten
1 Longhouse Poet
2 Delta Work
3 Minella Times
4 Escaria Ten
5 Lostintranslation
1 Noble Yeats
2 Delta Work
3 Dingo Dollar
4 Fortescue
5 Fiddlerontheroof
1 Longhouse Poet
2 Fiddlerontheroof
3 Enjoy D'Allen
4 Fortescue
5 Blaklion
1 Longhouse Poet
2 Escaria Ten
3 Fortescue
4 Eclair Surf
5 Enjoy D'Allen
1 Discorama
2 Delta Work
3 Fiddlerontheroof
4 Minella Times
5 Fortescue
1 Longhouse Poet
2 Run Wild Fred
3 Escaria Ten
4 Any Second Now
5 Freewheelin Dylan
1 Delta Work
2 Longhouse Poet
3 Any Second Now
4 Enjoy D'Allen
5 Discorama
1 Escaria Ten
2 Longhouse Poet
3 Death Duty
4 Eclair Surf
5 Fiddlerontheroof
1 Any Second Now
2 Enjoy D'Allen
3 Burrows Saint
4 Discorama
5 Coko Beach
1 Any Second Now
2 Longhouse Poet
3 Delta Work
4 Death Duty
5 Fiddlerontheroof
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.