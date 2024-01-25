Grand Military Gold Cup preview: Trainer Billy Aprahamian rides Nestor Park

The 33-year-old will put his day job as a trainer on hold when partnering Nestor Park in the historic military amateur jockeys prize which he claimed victory in back in 2018 on Baden for his former boss Nicky Henderson.

And the Northamptonshire handler, who spent spells in Belize and Thailand during his time as a Lieutenant in the Irish Guards, has lost more than two stone in weight to ensure he is in top condition ahead of getting the leg up on the Ben Pauling-trained 11-year-old.

Aprahamian said: “I won this race in 2018 then I rode for Ben (Pauling) the following year when I was assistant to Mr Henderson and I haven’t ridden in it again as my mind has been focused elsewhere.

“I’ve been riding out again since when my horses started coming back in from around July time. I was getting too big for my clothes and I needed something to incentivise me to get back into them as I can’t afford new ones!

“I was 13st 9lbs in August so to get fit and ride again is great. It feels like I’m having my first point-to-point ride again.

“I’m down to 11st 5lbs now, but the weight loss hasn’t been too bad really because I thought about this race a long way in advance. I changed a few habits and here we are. I think I’m more excited for this race than ever before.”