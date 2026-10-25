Gran Premio del Jockey Club report: Constitution Hill fifth as German-trained Stingray wins at San Siro

Constitution Hill put in a gallant effort when a well-held fifth behind Stingray in Sunday's Gran Premio del Jockey Club at San Siro.
Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old former Champion Hurdle hero was back from a short break after finishing fourth of five in the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton, having landed his first two Flat starts with ease earlier in the year.
The Italian Group 2 over a mile and a half was considered a suitable target for Michael Buckley's pride and joy and he stayed on respectably from the rear under Rossa Ryan, without ever looking like playing a major role in the finish.
Victory went to the Marcel Weiss-trained Stingray who was also held up early before making rapid progress between rivals in the home straight. Dario Di Tocco's mount bounded to the front with a furlong to go and pulled away from fellow German raider Global Health, who filled the runner-up spot.
Third went to the Andrew Balding-trained Venetian Prince, who was ahead of William Haggas's dual Group 1 scorer Dubai Honour and Constitution Hill, the pair of them flashing past the post together.
The five-year-old Stingray was completing a Group-race treble having also impressed when landing the Premio Federico Tesio (1m3f) at the same track earlier in the month.
Henderson stated that he intends to find another race for Constitution Hill before the end of the year.
In a post-race interview alongside Racing TV's Ash Symonds, the Seven Barrows trainer said: "He bounced well and probably just got shuffled back a little bit, so we were coming from the back but Rossa said he came through with the winner so it's not as if he's come from an impossible position.
"He (Rossa Ryan) said he's got bags of pace. He's travelled very well. Slower ground might just help him a little bit. Ryan (Moore) and Oisin (Murphy) have always said don't go any further than a mile and a half and if anything he (Rossa Ryan) thinks you can afford to come back a bit. He said you could easily come back (in trip).
"We'll go and hunt the Paris programme book, I think. Look for proper soft ground."
In terms of another run this year, he said: "Oh, definitely. This was his first proper attack... Kempton was the prep.
"I hope we haven't let the foreign travellers down as so many have come here, it's amazing. They have come, they love him. We've got to go and win a good race for them now, and he can. It's not all over by a very, very long way.
"Overall it's been tremendous and he's run with great credit. We'll see where we go next."
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