Aye Right is on course to return to action at either Cheltenham or Doncaster later this month.

Trainer Harriet Graham is planning to run her stable star in either the Cotswold Chase or the Sky Bet Handicap Chase on January 29. Aye Right was runner-up in the latter event at Doncaster last winter. Graham is already looking further ahead and has given the nine-year-old an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. “He’s in good form. He had a racecourse gallop at Musselburgh yesterday (Monday). He’s grand,” said Graham. “We’ve got the Sky Bet Chase at the end of the month or the Cotswold at Cheltenham. It will be either of those two. And then we’ve got entries coming up for the spring. “We’ve entered him in the Gold Cup and he’ll be entered in the Ultima as well. You need to have an entry, otherwise you don’t want to be supplementing them at a later date.”

