Graham Lee charity race returns at Thirsk as part of Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival

Sponsored by Sky Bet, the Graham Lee IJF Stable Staff Stakes sees 11 employees from racing yards compete in a mile ‘hands and heels’ race.

The riders will be led-up by professional jockeys, with all participants having agreed to meet the minimum sponsorship obligation of £500.

Last year’s race raised £20,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund, specifically to provide for the future needs of Lee, who was left with life-changing injuries after a fall at Newcastle in November, 2023.

The 49-year-old rode with great success under both codes, winning the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House and the 2015 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Trip To Paris.

Race organiser Adele Mulrennan said: “The Sky Bet Graham Lee IJF charity race is a chance for jockeys to show their support for stable staff in a unique twist of roles. It also gives them an opportunity to get involved with some fundraising for Graham – and the race has been so well supported again this year. I look forward to seeing who wins this year’s bespoke saddle and, even better, Graham will be in attendance.”

Michael Shinners of Sky Bet said: “This is a real highlight of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival and Sky Bet is delighted to be supporting the race once again. Last year's renewal was a great success, raising a lot of money for a wonderful charity. I am sure all the participants will have a brilliant day.”

