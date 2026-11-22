Danny Shum’s gelding elevated his Club to giddy heights during a trophy laden five-year spell – capturing fifteen G1s in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and Dubai – and even the hard-nosed Sha Tin paddock hawks dip their form guides to salute him before he departs for a new life on James McDonald’s farm in Australia.

His farewell comes at an interesting time for the HKJC, with global headwinds presenting challenges on the turnover front and Romantic Warrior’s former foes Golden Sixty and Voyage Bubble retired and seemingly on the wane.

Replacing flagship stars is a tricky business within a system of just 1,300 horses, but having a superstar striker helps paper over a few cracks and Erling Haaland – correction, KA YING RISING – takes centre stage a couple of hours later as he bounces into the paddock with a point to prove for a smiling trainer sporting a different suit than usual.

You can’t operate in HK for any length of time without embracing the concept of luck and, mindful of KYR’s narrow Everest defeat last month, David Hayes has ditched the cream suit he wore religiously during a 21-race winning streak in favour of a sober navy number.

Clad in the familiar turquoise and red silks of the Ka Ying Syndicate, Zac Purton has been in bullish form this week, describing how his famous partner has been “getting around the track like he owns it” since his return from Randwick ahead of a Jockey Club Sprint against five rivals rated between 20lb and 43lb his inferior.

Giant Tote boards tell a familiar tale, with the world’s highest rated horse (135) highlighted in red at the ‘money back’ price of 1.0 as Purton steers him into the gates.