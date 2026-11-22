The cheers ring out for ROMANTIC WARRIOR’s farewell ceremony, and it feels a little like Pep leaving the Etihad for the final time.
Danny Shum’s gelding elevated his Club to giddy heights during a trophy laden five-year spell – capturing fifteen G1s in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and Dubai – and even the hard-nosed Sha Tin paddock hawks dip their form guides to salute him before he departs for a new life on James McDonald’s farm in Australia.
His farewell comes at an interesting time for the HKJC, with global headwinds presenting challenges on the turnover front and Romantic Warrior’s former foes Golden Sixty and Voyage Bubble retired and seemingly on the wane.
Replacing flagship stars is a tricky business within a system of just 1,300 horses, but having a superstar striker helps paper over a few cracks and Erling Haaland – correction, KA YING RISING – takes centre stage a couple of hours later as he bounces into the paddock with a point to prove for a smiling trainer sporting a different suit than usual.
You can’t operate in HK for any length of time without embracing the concept of luck and, mindful of KYR’s narrow Everest defeat last month, David Hayes has ditched the cream suit he wore religiously during a 21-race winning streak in favour of a sober navy number.
Clad in the familiar turquoise and red silks of the Ka Ying Syndicate, Zac Purton has been in bullish form this week, describing how his famous partner has been “getting around the track like he owns it” since his return from Randwick ahead of a Jockey Club Sprint against five rivals rated between 20lb and 43lb his inferior.
Giant Tote boards tell a familiar tale, with the world’s highest rated horse (135) highlighted in red at the ‘money back’ price of 1.0 as Purton steers him into the gates.
But the HKJC are mandated to pay out at 1.05 for those who stake twenty to win one and the minimum return biscuit tin is shaken out for the fifteenth time in HK as Ka Ying Rising glides clear to beat old rival Raging Blizzard by a little under four lengths with bundles in hand.
True, anything less than a facile success would have come as a severe shock and Sha Tin’s 1200m record, lowered five times during that long golden run, was in no danger after a tepid early split of 23.99s.
But Hayes sums up the day by saying “that was exactly what we wanted” before insisting that his champion will be at concert pitch when he bids for a third consecutive Longines Hong Kong Sprint next month.
Dylan Browne McMonagle is back in town for a four-month winter stint, and his growing reputation receives a further polish when former Royal Ascot runner-up Seraph Gabriel opens his HK account in fine style for Englishman abroad David Eustace.
But Purton’s influence on HK racing remains as strong as ever and the clinical Aussie makes it five wins on the day as MY WISH defies his G1 penalty by producing a relentless charge out wide to prevail in a bunched finish to the Jockey Club Mile.
HK File fancy WINNING WING shows what a dramatic difference a change of rider can make by bolting up under the upwardly mobile Jerry Chau in the Jockey Club Cup over 2000m and, as Purton seals a superb seven timer aboard the aptly named Circuit Champion in the nightcap , some key pieces of the 2026 HKIR puzzle are beginning to fall into place.
My Wish is clearly the leading local hope for the Mile, though France could pose a potent threat if Francis Graffard decides to head to Sha Tin with Sunday’s gallant Mile championship hero Erdenali.
The 2000m Cup looks wide open, with Minnie Hauk, Almaqam and Map Of Stars among a clutch of Euro possibles, and the Vase over 2400m could see an important piece of history made if BENVENUTO CELLINI helps Aidan O’Brien break his own record of 28 Group 1 winners in a calendar year.
Selected runners for HK’s showpiece day will be published this Wednesday, and it looks like Europe could have a very strong hand to play.
But the big lad up front remains at the peak of his sensational sprinting powers.
“I’ll never have another like Ka Ying Rising,” beams Hayes. “It’s important we enjoy every minute with him – and I hope this new suit lasts a few more years now!”
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