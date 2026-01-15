Graham Cunningham on whether the British jumps trainers are turning the tide in their favour

To everything, turn, turn turn

We’re all Turning the Corner, these days.

Sir Starmer is adamant that Britain is firmly in TTC mode, so much so that a recent edition of Newsnight concluded with a splendid supercut of him repeating the phrase like some peripatetic Prime Ministerial parrot.

Patrick delivered a similar message as he addressed the slightly hit-and miss form of the Mullins team, suggesting that “we’ve got them in the bootcamp, and I think they’ll start to turn the corner” after Quiryn had made an impressive Naas debut.

And a confident core of UK trainers seem to think the Brits are turning the Cheltenham Festival corner and closing a longstanding Prestbury Cup gap on their Irish counterparts.

Ben Pauling worries that fans find the sight of horses from one yard dominating the Festival “a little bit tedious” and thinks a new wave of British handlers “can give it one almighty kick," while Nicky Henderson adds "we’ve got a lot of very good horses over here" and Paul Nicholls feels momentum “might be starting to swing back towards us."

And then we come to the ever-quotable Dan Skelton, who has been giving it an almighty kick all season and insists that "we are putting numbers up against the Irish... and we have been putting that pressure on for four or five years."

Now this is all punchy stuff, and a smashing tonic for the troops as we approach Cheltenham’s 50-day milestone, but is this new-found optimism backed up by meaningful evidence?

Err, well, not really.

True, things could only get better after that behind-closed-doors debacle in 2021 when Shishkin, Vintage Clouds, Sky Pirate, Chantry House and Porlock Bay were the sole home-trained winners in a 23-5 shellacking.

A couple of 18-10s and an 18-9 with no cross-country chase followed, but last year brought a 20-8 thumping and the key metrics from dynamic Dan’s five-year sample make for sobering reading.

Nobody puts Willie in the corner