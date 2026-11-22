A week out from Calandagan's defence of his Japan Cup crown, Francis Graffard broke new ground in Japan as Erdanali claimed the Mile Championship at Kyoto.
The Prix de Moulin winner took his career record to five wins from six starts when becoming the first foreign trained horse to win the Grade 1 prize.
Settled in midfield by Mikael Barzalona, Erdenali launched his challenge at the top of the straight, scything through a gap on the inside and running on well to defeat Embroidery and Star Anise by three quarters of a length and a neck.
More to follow.
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