The Prix de Moulin winner took his career record to five wins from six starts when becoming the first foreign trained horse to win the Grade 1 prize.

Settled in midfield by Mikael Barzalona, Erdenali launched his challenge at the top of the straight, scything through a gap on the inside and running on well to defeat Embroidery and Star Anise by three quarters of a length and a neck.

More to follow.