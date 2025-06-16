Graeme North Royal Ascot analysis and best bet for day 3

Day three at Royal Ascot kicks off with the Norfolk Stakes and with it the horse that many observers will see as their banker two-year-old bet of the week now that Albert Einstein has been forced to miss the meeting.

That horse is, of course, his stable-mate Charles Darwin, who represents the Aidan O’Brien yard that that has won this race three times this century, most recently with Sioux Nation in 2017, and arrives here 11lb clear on Timeform ratings after clear-cut wins at Navan and Naas with the latter performance credited with a race-leading 109 timefigure.

The worth of that form wasn’t done much harm at Ascot on Wednesday when the horse he beat that day, and who matched him pretty much stride for stride from three furlongs out until the furlong pole, Cardiff By The Sea, finished fourth in the Queen Mary and there’s nothing not to like about Charles Darwin other than a very skinny price.

Naval Light apart, who caught the eye with his finishing effort at Beverley, I can’t give most of those taking him on much of a chance but I can make an exception, and it’s a big exception, for French challenger Afjan who was one of the most impressive two-year-old winners I’ve seen this season when he overcame pretty much every negative thrown at him at Chantilly and still won going away.