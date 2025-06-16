Graeme North Royal Ascot analysis and best bet for day 2

The second day of Royal Ascot looks slightly less hard than the first in unearthing bets from a timefigure perspective (the remainder of the week looks much more promising, thankfully) and kicks off with the twenty-five runner Queen Mary Stakes. For once, there are no Wesley Ward contenders to muddy the waters but there is still a challenge from America in the shape of Lennilu who is trained by Patrick Biancone and has won both her starts, at Keeneland and Gulfstream, with the latter win, where she was eased notably, coming on grass.

She could be anything, as they say, and probably won’t have to be as good as some previous winners have been looking at the form of the majority of the runners. Aidan O’Brien’s maiden True Love is top on Timeform ratings and her chance looks all the better after Gstaad, who beat her at Navan last time, won the Coventry but she has a bit to find on the clock with once-raced Newmarket winner Spicy Marg narrowly leading the way on that criteria from Yarmouth winner Staya, Naas runner-up (to Norfolk favourite Charles Darwin) Cardiff By The Sea, Marygate runner-up Harry’s Girl and Karl Burke’s Zelaina who cost a bomb at the breeze-ups and created a tremendous impression in the same Nottingham maiden the trainer had won with subsequent Queen Mary winner Leovanni last year. It’s pretty much ‘take your pick’ but obviously True Love’s claims are very solid.

Shackleton heads the market for the Queen’s Vase, unsurprisingly given his trainer Aidan O’Brien has won five of the last ten renewals of the race. By Camelot, Shackleton was third in the Zetland Stakes last year, one place behind Derby seventh Green Storm, and returned with a fair fourth behind the promoted Thrice in the Gallinule on his reappearance. There’s little between him, progressive handicapper Rahiebb, Dante fourth Devil’s Advocate and the unbeaten Spinning Wheel on time and the extra half a mile could easily unlock further improvement.

French supplementary entry Asmarani is interesting given he was second to subsequent Prix du Lys winner Rafale Design in the Prix Hocquart last time. That slowly run race back in trip wouldn’t have suited him, but he stuck on very well, running the last 200m fastest of all according to the French tracking data, and looks sure to go well.