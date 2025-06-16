Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The latest preview and tips

Graeme North Royal Ascot analysis and best bet for day 2

By Graeme North
Sporting Life Plus
Tue June 17, 2025 · 2 min ago

Graeme North previews day two of Royal Ascot from a timing perspective and highlights his best bet on the card.

The second day of Royal Ascot looks slightly less hard than the first in unearthing bets from a timefigure perspective (the remainder of the week looks much more promising, thankfully) and kicks off with the twenty-five runner Queen Mary Stakes. For once, there are no Wesley Ward contenders to muddy the waters but there is still a challenge from America in the shape of Lennilu who is trained by Patrick Biancone and has won both her starts, at Keeneland and Gulfstream, with the latter win, where she was eased notably, coming on grass.

She could be anything, as they say, and probably won’t have to be as good as some previous winners have been looking at the form of the majority of the runners. Aidan O’Brien’s maiden True Love is top on Timeform ratings and her chance looks all the better after Gstaad, who beat her at Navan last time, won the Coventry but she has a bit to find on the clock with once-raced Newmarket winner Spicy Marg narrowly leading the way on that criteria from Yarmouth winner Staya, Naas runner-up (to Norfolk favourite Charles Darwin) Cardiff By The Sea, Marygate runner-up Harry’s Girl and Karl Burke’s Zelaina who cost a bomb at the breeze-ups and created a tremendous impression in the same Nottingham maiden the trainer had won with subsequent Queen Mary winner Leovanni last year. It’s pretty much ‘take your pick’ but obviously True Love’s claims are very solid.

Shackleton heads the market for the Queen’s Vase, unsurprisingly given his trainer Aidan O’Brien has won five of the last ten renewals of the race. By Camelot, Shackleton was third in the Zetland Stakes last year, one place behind Derby seventh Green Storm, and returned with a fair fourth behind the promoted Thrice in the Gallinule on his reappearance. There’s little between him, progressive handicapper Rahiebb, Dante fourth Devil’s Advocate and the unbeaten Spinning Wheel on time and the extra half a mile could easily unlock further improvement.

French supplementary entry Asmarani is interesting given he was second to subsequent Prix du Lys winner Rafale Design in the Prix Hocquart last time. That slowly run race back in trip wouldn’t have suited him, but he stuck on very well, running the last 200m fastest of all according to the French tracking data, and looks sure to go well.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=21&bid=1492
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING