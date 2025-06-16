Graeme North Royal Ascot analysis and best bet for day 1

Massive fields and unrelenting top-class, highly competitive racing make Royal Ascot a festival unlike any other on the Flat, and with 35 races across five days there are, of course, plenty of chances to win – or lose if things don’t go your way. With that in mind, a little patience might well go a long way this week when this column will attempt to highlight those horses at value prices whose credentials are very solid from a timefigure perspective.

The opening day isn’t the most timefigure friendly, however, that’s for sure. Not only are two of the seven races contested over 14 furlongs or more - races which by and large aren’t decided by previous timefigure excellence given around only one in five contests at such distances are truly run - but they are full of horses better known for their exploits over jumps. There's also the cavalry charge of the King Charles III Stakes which demands a deep knowledge of worldwide sprint form lines at tracks that aren’t covered for timefigure purposes by Timeform.

With an odds-on favourite hard to oppose in the St James’s Palace Stakes and bundles of juveniles open to any amount of improvement in the Coventry Stakes, I’m inclined to start slow and keep most of my powder dry for better opportunities (including one I’m very confident in) later in the week.