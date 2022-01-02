Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger are the two most recent winners of the Grade One contest, with both horses going on to claim the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two months later.

After impressing on his first two starts over timber at Navan, Ginto was the 5/4 favourite to successfully graduate to the highest level and led from start to finish under Jack Kennedy.

The market leader began to come under pressure from the home turn, but kept finding and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post with just over four lengths in hand over Grand Jury.

Hollow Games, like the winner trained by Gordon Elliott, was just a neck further behind in third.