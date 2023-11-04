Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase report & free video replay | Gentlemansgame a big-time Charlie

Mouse Morris' Gentlemansgame got the better of Bravemansgame in a thrilling renewal of the Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

The seven-year-old Irish raider had 18lb to find with Paul Nicholls' King George winner on official ratings but he jumped and travelled well throughout under Darragh O'Keeffe and was upsides the 10/11 favourite at the last. Bravemansgame had jumped well in his usual manner under Harry Cobden and looked to be travelling the better between the last two fences, so much so he was matched at 1.08 on the Betfair Exchange. However, an awkward leap at the last opened the door for Gentlemansgame who made the most of the opportunity, pushed out by O'Keeffe to win by a length and three quarters at odds of 7/2. Ahoy Senor was well beaten after making numerous mistakes. It was Morris' first win at Wetherby since he struck with Boss Doyle at this meeting 22 years ago. Always highly thought of by Morris, who finished second in the corresponding race in 1998 with the aforementioned Boss Doyle behind Strath Royal, he was also the trainer’s first winner in the UK since he landed the Grand National with Rule The World in 2016.

Morris said: “I’m very happy with that, he jumped super. He was a bit fiddly at one or two, but that was to be expected on his third run over fences. “He was taking on a seasoned, Gold Cup horse (Bravemansgame). We came here because I was limited as to where I could go. The owners (Robcour) had their other horse going to Down Royal (Gerri Colombe) and it would be stupid to take each other on. “It’s a long way to the Gold Cup. I suppose Leopardstown at Christmas would be the obvious place to go, but we’ll see how he comes out of it. He’ll stay all day and we’re living the dream.” On his Wetherby win, Morris added: “It’s a nice race and a super track with lovely people, so why not come over?” King George still the plan for Bravemansgame Paul Nicholls remains confident Bravemansgame will put up a staunch defence of his King George crown. He said: “I was pleased with him, he just got a bit tired on the ground and the other horse had obviously had a run. This time last year, you’d get away with horses needing the run a little bit on better ground, on this ground you don’t. “He’s not been away, he’s not had a gallop anywhere. He’s done exactly as he did last year, he’ll take a step forward and the King George will be a different ballgame. “We always almost expect too much first time out. Everything that we’ve run first time out on that ground has just taken a bit of a blow. If it had been good ground like last year, it wouldn’t have happened. “Harry said he missed the last and just went for his girths. We’ve given the winner 6lb, our targets are the King George and the Gold Cup and it hasn’t made any difference to how he’ll run in the King George at all. “That is as deep a ground as we’d run him on and Harry just said fitness caught him out on the day. We don’t like losing, but he’s run very well.”

