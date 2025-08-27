Grade 1-winning chaser Dashel Drasher retired

The likeable 12-year-old was last successful at Newbury in December 2023, winning the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle, having made his first public appearance at Wincanton in 2018.

The popular bay will be parading along with Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace at Scott's Holworthy Farm in Somerset on Friday as part of National Racehorse Week.

An update on the trainer's website said: "One horse who we are saying thank you and wish him the absolute best in his retirement is Dashel Drasher, who will be here to see his fans.

"He has given us, and his owners Bridget Tully and Richard Lock some fabulous days at Ascot, Newbury and Cheltenham to name a few!

"We have always been fortunate enough to have a flagbearer for the yard, from the days of County Derry to Gone To Lunch and Southwestern, through to Melodic Rendezvous.

"All displayed toughness and resilience and have allowed us to enjoy some great days racing, dining at the top table. Dashel Drasher kept us on that top table and thrived on the determination of maintaining his place.

"‘Bugsy’ as he's known at home is a homebred out of a mare who won five point-to-points by a stallion who raced around the world. It was a pedigree Camilla (Scott, wife) knew well, having inherited it from her stepfather. He was born and raised at Holworthy, along with his early friend Bonza Girl."