Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase
Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase

Grade 1-winning chaser Dashel Drasher retired

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed August 27, 2025 · 5h ago

The Jeremy Scott-trained Dashel Drasher, winner of 12 races including the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase in 2021, has been retired.

The likeable 12-year-old was last successful at Newbury in December 2023, winning the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle, having made his first public appearance at Wincanton in 2018.

The popular bay will be parading along with Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace at Scott's Holworthy Farm in Somerset on Friday as part of National Racehorse Week.

An update on the trainer's website said: "One horse who we are saying thank you and wish him the absolute best in his retirement is Dashel Drasher, who will be here to see his fans.

"He has given us, and his owners Bridget Tully and Richard Lock some fabulous days at Ascot, Newbury and Cheltenham to name a few!

"We have always been fortunate enough to have a flagbearer for the yard, from the days of County Derry to Gone To Lunch and Southwestern, through to Melodic Rendezvous.

"All displayed toughness and resilience and have allowed us to enjoy some great days racing, dining at the top table. Dashel Drasher kept us on that top table and thrived on the determination of maintaining his place.

"‘Bugsy’ as he's known at home is a homebred out of a mare who won five point-to-points by a stallion who raced around the world. It was a pedigree Camilla (Scott, wife) knew well, having inherited it from her stepfather. He was born and raised at Holworthy, along with his early friend Bonza Girl."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING