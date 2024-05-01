Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup report & free video replay | Fastorslow strikes Punchestown Gold

Fastorslow beat Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown for a third time in a thrilling edition of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Martin Brassil's horse landed back-to-back renewals of the race at odds of 7/2, somewhat shorter odds than the 20/1 price he was sent off 12 months ago. The eight-year-old unseated his rider J J Slevin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup won by Galopin Des Champs last time out, but back at his beloved Punchestown horse and jockey got another verdict over their old rival after he travelled with zest throughout. Galopin Des Champs was never far away from the eventual winner under Paul Townend, but was done for tactical pace at a crucial point in the contest rounding the turn for home. That gave Fastorslow the upper hand and though the 1/2 favourite tried with all his heart to reel him in, he could only reduce the deficit to a length and a quarter at the line. King George winner Hewick ran on into third.

'He's a monster' Sean and Bernardine Mulryan own Fastorslow and the former said: “It’s Punchestown, our local track, there is nothing better than this! All our friends and family are here, it’s very special. “To win it last year was a bit of a shock, but to win it two years in a row is something that can probably never be repeated again. We have to enjoy every second. “In a lifetime you could have a hundred horses and never have a horse like him. “Martin is an extraordinary man to care for a horse and had him spot on today.” Brassil has trained plenty of high-class horses in the past and sent out a Grand National winner in Numbersixvalverde back in 2006, but he is certain Fastorslow is the best he has trained. He said: “He’s turned up in just as good a shape (as last year) and possibly even better. “J J said he was running away with him for the first mile. “He’s the best horse that I’ve ever had.” The winner had unseated Slevin seven fences from home at Cheltenham and the rider was thrilled to gain compensation, with Fastorslow registering a third career win over Galopin Des Champs having also beaten him in the John Durkan here in December.