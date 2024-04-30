Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle report and free video replay | Mystical Power roars to Punchestown glory

Mystical Power reversed the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle form with Slade Steel in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle on day one of the Punchestown Festival.
Willie Mullins' horse was sent off the 2/1 favourite under Mark Walsh after he got the better of Firefox in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last time and that straight forecast came in again with Cheltenham winner Slade Steel back in third.
Henry de Bromhead's horse is already well proven over 2m4f and it was his stamina that kicked in on day one at Cheltenham as he got back up on the run for the line on the Cheltenham hill after Mystical Power had edged in front with what looked like a winning run.
The son of Annie Power has been faultless since then, though, winning in Liverpool and now at Punchestown thanks to his raw two-mile speed, his good jump at the last sealing victory as he pulled away from Firefox by a length and three quarters, Slade Steel a further four and a quarter lengths behind.
Both Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook cut Mystical Power to 12/1 from 16s for next year's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
“He showed resilience and toughness today, he’s been improving all season,” Mullins said of the winner.
“I didn’t think we had much chance at the second-last and Mark said he was going as fast as he could coming around the last bend.
“The race turned into a staying race, with the other two protagonists playing their cards going to the last, they were flat out and he just outstayed them with a good jump at the last.
“It’s fantastic that he’s progressed as the season has gone on and I think Annie Power is coming out in him.”
When asked if Mystical Power would have a Champion Hurdle campaign next season, he added: “There is a lot of thinking to do between now and then but you’d certainly have to look at that. I don’t think he’ll go novice chasing, as he looks more of a hurdler than a chaser.
“He could easily step up in trip watching that performance today. Mark said he found it tough with the amount of speed that was in the early part of the race.
“It looked a real staying race there today, which would mean that he’s a two-and-a-half-mile hurdler and they are the sort of horses you probably need to win a Champion Hurdle, so maybe it’s all pointing in that direction.”
