Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle report and free video replay | Mystical Power roars to Punchestown glory

Mystical Power reversed the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle form with Slade Steel in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

Willie Mullins' horse was sent off the 2/1 favourite under Mark Walsh after he got the better of Firefox in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last time and that straight forecast came in again with Cheltenham winner Slade Steel back in third. Henry de Bromhead's horse is already well proven over 2m4f and it was his stamina that kicked in on day one at Cheltenham as he got back up on the run for the line on the Cheltenham hill after Mystical Power had edged in front with what looked like a winning run. The son of Annie Power has been faultless since then, though, winning in Liverpool and now at Punchestown thanks to his raw two-mile speed, his good jump at the last sealing victory as he pulled away from Firefox by a length and three quarters, Slade Steel a further four and a quarter lengths behind. Both Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook cut Mystical Power to 12/1 from 16s for next year's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

