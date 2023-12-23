Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle report & free video replay

Crambo (5/1) just denied Paisley Park a fourth win in the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot after getting the better of a thrilling tussle.

It was a second Grade 1 win for trainer Fergal O'Brien who threw the six-year-old into top-level company after he was an unlucky loser in a Haydock handicap hurdle last time out. Jonathan Burke timed his challenge to perfection to edge out Paisley Park, who looked the winner after flying over the last under Tom Bellamy. Crambo just managed to get his head in front approaching the winning line, however, scoring by a short head. Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 from 20s for the Stayers' Hurdle that they sponsor at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Dashel Drasher tried to make all but was beaten six lengths in third, while Champ, another previous winner, stayed on for fourth.

Crambo is buried amongst the Long Walk field

Winner 'unique' for delighted O'Brien “He never knows he’s beat,” said O’Brien. “The horse is still very young and I can’t believe he is here winning a Grade One – I could tell two furlongs out he was going to get there. “He’s a bull of a horse, Noel Fehily bred him with Jared (Sullivan, co-owner) and Noel always has him home and pre-trains him and has done a great job with him. “He’s unique, Noel was telling me today he was two weeks’ premature and the mum foaled herself and he is just one of those – you honestly wouldn’t know he was in the place at home, he’s so straightforward. “We took him away a couple of weeks ago because I wanted Johnny to have a sit on him and because I didn’t want Johnny to get to the races and think, ‘I’m not getting much of a feel here’, because that is just Crambo. “He said he didn’t give him much of a feel, but I said just trust him on the day and that is what he did – and I can’t thank Johnny enough, he’s given him a fantastic ride.” O’Brien had taken the tough decision to choose Burke ahead of Crambo’s regular rider Connor Brace. He added: “Johnny has been riding in Grade Ones since he was 18 years of age. It was my decision, I’ve never hidden behind the owners and I just felt coming here today, I needed to tick all the boxes. “Conor has done a fantastic job and to be honest, Connor has made this horse over the years. “This horse hasn’t arrived here today the finished article, this is down to what Connor and all the team at home have put into him, which is what you see today. Cheltenham aim “I’m very lucky that I have very good owners and I will speak to them when I get home, and speak to Neil (Jukes, race planner), who does our entries, and see where we go. “I personally don’t think he needs another run before Cheltenham, but we will see. “We’ll take it one race at a time and it’s only my second Grade One and I’ve been training 12 years. It’s been a long time between drinks and the first one was very important to me because it belonged to Chris Cooley, who I wouldn’t be here without and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Lavelle so proud of gallant Paisley Emma Lavelle was almost reduced to tears so proud was she of Paisley Park after he went down fighting in his bid for a record-equalling fourth victory. It is five years since the popular veteran first claimed the Ascot’s traditional pre-Christmas highlight and he has since added to his tally in 2020 and 2022. The soon-to-be 12-year-old may not be the force he once was, but having shown the fire still burns bright when a fast-finishing second in last month’s Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, he was prominent in the market at 6/1 to match French great Baracouda’s four Long Walk wins. While Paisley Park has become renowned for hitting a flat spot before charging home late, on this occasion he travelled with real zest throughout, ensuring he was right on the coat tails of the leaders rounding the home turn. As per usual he gave generously to Tom Bellamy when asked for maximum effort and even poked his head in front on the run-in, but was in the end denied by the five years younger Crambo after a titanic tussle. “He’s just the most extraordinary horse and it is heartbreaking because he did everything right,” said Lavelle. “He travelled so well today and he jumped brilliantly. He loves it, he absolutely loves his job. “I just thought, ‘oh this is it’, and whereas at Newbury I was going, ‘oh my God, please don’t come any sooner the line, give us another length to beat Dashel Drasher’, today I was thinking, ‘where is the bloody line!’. I think he thought he’d done enough, but he’s galloped his heart out and we’re so proud of him.

Paisley Park