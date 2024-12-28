Grade 1 Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase full report and free video replay

Willie Mullins broke his Grade 1 duck for the week with the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede-owned six-year-old, who took his chasing record to two from two in the extended 2m3f contest.

Jacob stuck like a limpet to the inside rail throughout as Mirazur West and Search For Glory took them along, before pulling his mount out to challenge in the straight.

Search For Glory went for home between the last two, but Impaire Et Passe had the move covered and, despite a wayward jump to his right at the last, he was soon in the lead.

Straightened up, Impaire Et Passe powered away for a four-length win from Jordans, who stayed on for second at the expense of the tiring Search For Glory.

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook both went 8/1 from 20s about Impaire Et Passe for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival in March.