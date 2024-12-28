Sporting Life
Impaire Et Passe is away and clear at Sandown
Impaire Et Passe

Grade 1 Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase full report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat December 28, 2024 · 13 min ago

Impaire Et Passe landed the Grade 1 Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick under Daryl Jacob on Saturday.

Willie Mullins broke his Grade 1 duck for the week with the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede-owned six-year-old, who took his chasing record to two from two in the extended 2m3f contest.

Jacob stuck like a limpet to the inside rail throughout as Mirazur West and Search For Glory took them along, before pulling his mount out to challenge in the straight.

Search For Glory went for home between the last two, but Impaire Et Passe had the move covered and, despite a wayward jump to his right at the last, he was soon in the lead.

Straightened up, Impaire Et Passe powered away for a four-length win from Jordans, who stayed on for second at the expense of the tiring Search For Glory.

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook both went 8/1 from 20s about Impaire Et Passe for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Jacob said: “He was very good, he really picked up from the back of the second-last and was good, brave and long at the last.

“I’ve always said it that two miles racing against State Man and the likes was always going to be too sharp and it was proven in the Aintree Hurdle. Please God he comes out of this well and is an exciting horse for the ‘double green’ for the rest of the season.”

He added of his recent injury troubles: “I’m not going to lie, it has been a very frustrating spell for me and has been hard work. I knew I had one or two good rides coming into the Christmas period so wanted to get back for it and whatever happens now, I’ve got a Grade One.

“Obviously Simon and Isaac have been an integral part of my career for the last 11 years, that is a long time and we have a massive association.

“They are like brothers to me so I owe my whole life to them and also to Robert and Sally Alner as well. This is very very special.”

Daryl Jacob and Nusret pictured after winning
READ: Daryl Jacob to retire after Impaire Et Passe win

