Daryl Jacob to retire on Sunday after riding Impaire Et Passe to Grade 1 glory

The 41-year-old jockey will have his last ride on Mr Percy in the Neville Hotels Premier Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday in the ‘Double Green’ colours of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who have retained his services for the last 11 years.

In the same silks he steered Impaire Et Passe to a superb victory in the Grade 1 Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick on Saturday in what was an emotional success.

Jacob told Sporting Life: “It’s the right decision at the right time. I’ve worked very hard to get back from injury this season and I knew I had some good opportunities this Christmas including in the Grade 1.

“To ride Impaire Et Passe there to win the Grade 1, it will be very difficult to beat that now and finishing at Leopardstown, where I won my first Grade 1, feels right.

“I’ve always wanted to retire on my terms, riding good horses, and Impaire Et Passe has been one of our best horses. He’s very special to me.

“It’s been a tough road and hard work. It was a real battle at Oaksey House to get fit for this festive period and the shoulder feels good, but I can’t better this, riding a Grade 1 for Simon and Isaac.

“I have to thank my family, Simon, Isaac and Anthony Bromley and all of the medics that have looked after me. A special mention too to Robert and Sally Alner, the boss has made every career decision I ever made including to ride for Simon and Isaac.

“They were very important people that have been with me throughout my career.

“It has been wonderful. I’ve ridden a Grand National winner, now 31 Grade 1 winners, I’ve ridden over 1000 winners.

“I’ve been very lucky. I’ve battled with my weight over the years, I’m not getting any younger, I’ve had to work hard with my weight and it doesn’t get any easier.

“I’m looking forward to new opportunities, being part of the Double Green team going forward – I’ll still be an integral part of the team.”