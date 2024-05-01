Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle report & free video replay | Dancing City slicker than Punchestown rivals

Sent off the 7/4 favourite to follow up his dominant Sefton Novices' Hurdle win, Willie Mullins' horse found plenty for pressure under Paul Townend to see off the late threat of his stablemate High Class Hero.

He pulled out more in the closing stages to win by half a length, with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story beaten into third and fourth respectively.

Townend said: "Tough, probably even a little bit deceiving as he's danced every dance this year. I thought I'd got to the bottom of him at Aintree.

"I was fearful of the second, but no, he's a good horse. I planned on being closer but was happy with where I was, he quickened up nicely.

"The way he races is helpful for those staying horses."