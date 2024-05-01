Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle report & free video replay | Dancing City slicker than Punchestown rivals

Dancing City followed up his Aintree success with a battling victory in the Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday.
Sent off the 7/4 favourite to follow up his dominant Sefton Novices' Hurdle win, Willie Mullins' horse found plenty for pressure under Paul Townend to see off the late threat of his stablemate High Class Hero.
He pulled out more in the closing stages to win by half a length, with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story beaten into third and fourth respectively.
Townend said: "Tough, probably even a little bit deceiving as he's danced every dance this year. I thought I'd got to the bottom of him at Aintree.
"I was fearful of the second, but no, he's a good horse. I planned on being closer but was happy with where I was, he quickened up nicely.
"The way he races is helpful for those staying horses."
Mullins added: “It just shows how tough he is that he’s been to every racing Festival, it takes a lot of doing. It all goes well for the future going over fences.
“He did quite well coming back from Aintree. We haven’t done that before – Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown. It looks achievable so we might do more of it in the future!
“He didn’t show how good he was until we went out in trip.
“High Class Hero ran very well and looked for a minute that he might upset Paul.”
