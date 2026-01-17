Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase result and report | Brave Jonbon lands Clarence House for Bowen

Jonbon dug deep under replacement rider James Bowen to overhaul Thistle Ask in the Clarence House Chase and register a tenth Grade 1 success over fences.

Jonbon was the intended mount of Harry Cobden, who earlier this week it was revealed would be owner JP McManus' retained rider from next season, but he was stood down following a fall on Neon Moon earlier on the card. Bowen's only previous ride on Jonbon had resulted in defeat at odds of 1/4 in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham two seasons ago. His prospects aboard Jonbon this time didn't look promising turning into the straight, but his mount found plenty to overhaul the progressive Thistle Ask and win by three lengths. They were the only two finishers after Gidleigh Park was pulled up following a string of early mistakes and Il Etait Temps, the 2/5 favourite, took a tired fall at the second last when making no impression. Jonbon, who has never finished outside the first two in 26 starts over fences, was the 6/1 second favourite and was winning the race for the second year in a row. Thistle Ask, the 9/1 outsider of the field, has been this season's big success story and for a long way looked like capping his fairytale rise with a Grade 1 victory. He was bought for only £11,000 but has made staggering progress since joining Dan Skelton and, prior to Saturday's race, had increased his Timeform rating by 46lb in winning four races for the yard in just a couple of months. He was ridden positively in an attempt to make the most of his high cruising speed and excellent jumping, and he gave a tremendous account of himself.

'Bravery kicked in' Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: “He was very much the underdog and in my book his record of being outside the first two I thought was under serious threat. I couldn’t see how we could win. It is great news that Il Etait Temps is up and okay, but I think we had beat him anyway. “Then the even younger protagonist was out there. They had gone a good gallop as I supposed that is what helped him really because normally we blitz him with him, but we couldn’t blitz that as they were going too fast for him, but we knew that was going to happen in all probability. “A bit of bravery and a lot of stamina kicked in then you are back in the ball park. I’m thrilled for James, but sorry for Harry, and Nico has had a good day from where he has been. The score from my jockeys’ point of view is that it has been a terrific day. “James is just riding brilliantly. Those things are special when you can do the horse justice, which he has done. “The only thing (the whole jockey situation) it was likely to effect was Jonbon as he doesn’t know who was going to get on his back. That is the first time we have had to saddle him in the pre-parade ring. I’ve not a put a saddle him for five years as we have always had to put the saddle him in the stables, but the saddle couldn’t go to the stables as we didn’t know who was going to weigh out until after the race before so the horse had to come up here. “Normally, Richard and the team, will saddle him down below and take the saddle the race before, and we have done that for years. Even he is getting a little bit more sensible in his old age and he is taking it better than he used to. You would be in buckets of sweat, let alone if we had a hold up like we had today.

“Fair play to him he has just been some star. He has finally lost the tag about being the most expensive horse. He is now the cheapest horse that JP has ever bought! The most important thing is JP just loves this horse. “We talk three, four, five times a week and every single conversation starts, how is Jonbon. “He gets beaten every now and then, and I would have been proud of third. I thought this was a day out and take it on the chin, but JP was adamant that we were always coming here. “I did everything to persuade to go to the Silviniaco Conti. I even wanted to go to the Fleur de Lys tomorrow. I did everything to persuade him not to run him here. After that he is entitled to say where he goes at Cheltenham as I bow to him. “He is in the Champion Chase and if you are not in it you can’t win it. You have got the Ryanair as well, which he might have other horses for. He probably hasn’t got any other two milers. Let us just see as today is today.” Bowen hits the bullseye Bowen said: “It was amazing. I thought I might ride him when Harry walked in after his fall. I was waiting for a while to get the confirmation, but I was delighted when I got the call up. “I wasn’t really expecting that much as that was the biggest price he has ever started for us in his life, but for him to go and win was the icing on the cake. “I probably got a bit ahead of myself when he made that mistake. I kept popping everything, but I thought I’m going to let rip now and he definitely said No! I then just let him do his own thing after that. “They sort of got away from me after the back of three out. I was flat out and could only go through the motions at that stage, but at least he came home well. “Turning in I thought that I had Il Etait Temps covered, but I’m glad he is okay, and then Thistle Ask was after doing plenty in front and I thought I then had a great chance. “I would say that is definitely my biggest Grade One so I’m delighted.”