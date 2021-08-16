Bob Olinger made a winning start to his career over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Gowran Park.

A brilliant novice hurdler for the Henry de Bromhead team last season, he was sent off the 1/3 favourite here under Darragh O'Keeffe. He was always towards the head of affairs alongside eventual runner-up Bacardys and went on approaching the third last. He pitched on landing there and was in tight to the last but there were no real scares and he came clear to score by six-and-a-half lengths. Sky Bet cut the winner to 2/1 from 5/2 for the Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham afterwards with Betfair and Paddy Power 9/4 from 5/2 for the same race.

Bob Olinger’s regular rider Rachael Blackmore was absent as she was at Haydock to ride A Plus Tard in the Betfair Chase, and O’Keeffe was thrilled to team up with the top-class performer. He said: “It was some experience. He jumped brilliant, travelled great and it’s as good a feeling as I’ve ever got on the racetrack. It was unreal “He has a serious engine and it was just a privilege to get the ride on him.” When asked if he was a little novicey at a few fences, he added: “If you want to be critical of him, I suppose you could say that, but it’s his first run over fences and these take plenty of jumping. “Overall I thought his jumping was very good and he’ll come on plenty from today as well. He has the scope and he won a point to point for Pat Doyle. Today was just about getting round, we know he has the engine.” Elliott at the double Gordon Elliott unleashed two useful hurdling prospects in Indigo Breeze and Saint Felicien, both partnered by Davy Russell. Indigo Breeze (11/4) had two runs over obstacles last season, disappointing when well beaten by Gaillard Du Mesnil on the second occasion, but he appeared to be back to his best as he swooped late to collar Deploy The Getaway in the Noreside Catering Irish EBF Maiden Hurdle. Elliott said: “He’s a nice horse. We’ve been trying to slow him down at home because he’s a bit hard on himself and keen. He’ll come on from that and he wants two and a half miles. We’ll try to find something small again for him.”

Saint Felicien (11/8 favourite) impressed on his Irish debut with an effortless two-and-a-quarter-length win in the Robcour colours in the Proficient Engineering Ltd Novice Hurdle. Elliott added: “He’s a good horse and there is an awful lot of improvement in him. I think he is a fair horse. We’ll try to split them up, we’ve a few horses for the same sort of thing, and I’ll talk to the owner and see what he wants to do. He’s a very nice horse.”