It's Thyestes Chase day at Gowran Park and Tony Keenan has an each-way suggestion on the undercard.

Irish Racing Tips: Thursday January 22 0.5pts e.w. Raffles Dolce Vita in 14:55 Gowran Park at 22/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ongrais an interesting outsider in feature Things were looking hairy for a while, but Gowran Park made it through a late-afternoon inspection yesterday, and the track – which can produce its own brand of heavy at the best of times – is sure to ride very deep. In ‘The Race that Stops a County’ – aka the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at 15:30 – Intense Raffles stands out as one that should be suited by the going, though the market has latched on him and then some since declarations. He has not had his ideal conditions, three miles plus on testing ground, in a while but the last time he encountered them he ran Nick Rockett to less than a length while conceding three pounds and while his yard have been in a lull for prolonged period, they have been back among winners lately. His price about sums up his claims now, however. Willie Mullins had his usual strong team, and High Class Hero has drifted to a reasonable price. He shaped well on return over a trip too sharp at Punchestown in November and should enjoy this step back up in distance though whether he wants this ground is uncertain. His stablemate Shanbally Kid is another with proven stamina and ran better than the bare form on his first start of the season in the Paddy Power, making a decent move into contention before flattening out, though his jumping is the sort that is best watched from behind a door. Of the rest, perhaps Harry Des Ongrais is most interesting. He looked as if a step up to three miles would suit on his last run at Navan, meeting trouble then too, and it is a positive that he is already a winner over fences at the track. Again, however, he looks priced about right.

Diamond double in Galmoy? Ifallgoeswell has enough ability to win a race like the opening Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle at 12:40 and looked to get an ill-judged ride at Thurles on Sunday, in front much sooner than he should have been, though the proximity of that run to this is an obvious worry. The Lovely Man was entered in the Thyestes but was always unlikely to get in as he was too far down the weights, but connections have found a decent alternative in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (13:10). Ground and trip should suit well, and he is likely ahead of his hurdles mark having seemingly improved for a stable switch, but the form of the Gavin Cromwell yard is worrying. Since the start of November, the stable is operating around a 4% strike-rate with Irish National Hunt runners having been closer to 12% the two full seasons previous. The field in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at 13:45 has a remarkable make-up, all seven of the runners having raced over fences at one point, and no result would really surprise here. Rocky’s Diamond won the race last year and was better than this sixth-place finish at Leopardstown over Christmas when overdoing it in the lead. He would be a token pick, no more. Roll the dice with Raffles That leaves an interesting contest at 14:55, the Daly Farrell Accountants Beginners Chase. King Alexander beat the favourite Funiculi Funicula last time at Naas and shaped much better than him too, travelling and jumping with aplomb. I would have them closer in the betting, though Paul Townend has picked Funiculi Funicula, and King Alexander might prefer better ground and didn’t back up a good run on seasonal return last term. Butch Cassidy is worth opposing as this trip looks too sharp and perhaps a small play on RAFFLES DOLCE VITA could be a way to go. A stablemate of Intense Raffles, he should benefit from the Gibney yard going better now and he shaped quite well on his first two Irish starts when they were in the doldrums.