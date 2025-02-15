Gowran Park Saturday: Willie Mullins completes treble

“The two and a half miles at Liverpool in the Aintree Hurdle would be a big possibility. That’s what I’m looking at at the moment.

“It’s the sign of a real good horse that he’s able to pick up a second time, which he did. I’m probably looking at Liverpool, more so than Cheltenham with him, with the timing of the race.

“It was a nice performance. I loved the way he jumped, he’ll have no trouble going over fences,” said Mullins. “I love the way he stayed on. It looked like the race was over after he had taken on Sir Gerhard and then he had to find again to take on Break My Soul.

Break My Soul looked a big threat to the 2/7 winner going to to the final flight but Paul Townend's mount was quickly over the obstacle and came clear to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

“I think he’d love to step up in trip. I’d have no problem going three miles, but two and a half miles in Aintree might be more his thing at this point in his career. We’ll see what he does in his next two runs, but the way he jumped there, he looks like he has real potential as a novice chaser.”

Blue Lemons booked his trip to the JCB Triumph Hurdle by making a winning debut for the team in the opener, jumping well and drawing three lengths clear of nearest pursuer Kool One.

“He did a lot right and I think there is plenty of improvement to come from him,” said Townend. “He took his blow and ran on again. It’s a different discipline to what he’s used to, obviously, but he took to it really well.

“I thought he could be very free coming from a mile, but he did it nicely, took his blow and saw it out well. For his first day, he did a lot right as the trip was an unknown as well. I think he’ll be a good, fun dual-purpose horse because with that attitude, I’d say you’ll be able to mix it with him.”

The treble was completed by Classic Getaway who was too strong for stablemate Saint Sam in the Red Mills Chase, scoring by six lengths under Danny Mullns.

Mullins said: “It was a good performance, he has been improving all season. Danny was very keen to stress that the three fences in the straight made a big difference to him because his jumping brought him into the race without any effort – and then he had that final kick to go and win the race.

“I’m not sure where we’re going to go with him next. We’ll have a review of where he might go next, no plans yet. It was nice for Cheveley Park to have a Red Mills winner.”